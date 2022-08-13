"It gives you a sense of urgency" - Kyle Busch on the current NASCAR Cup Series playoff format

The 2022 NASCAR season has been good but at the same time quite tough and wild for Kyle Busch. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers are among those who have experienced their fair share of failures as well as success.

With 23 races done and dusted, Busch has been lucky to secure a win which confirms his direct ticket to the playoffs. At the moment, NASCAR has already recorded 15 different winners, meaning 15 spots are already occupied. This means there can only be one win-less driver in the playoffs from the remaining three races of the regular season.

Speaking about the current Cup Series playoffs format ahead of Richmond Raceway, Busch stated that it reminds them of the importance, especially for those drivers who haven’t got the win as they know winning is the only way to get into the playoffs.

Busch said:

“I think it gives you a sense of urgency. Especially for the guys who don’t have one, they know they need a win to get in and to feel safely in the playoffs. There is that reward, but if there are 16 or 17 winners, should we open it up to anyone who won? I don’t think so, there still should be some sense of urgency with the race within the race.”

He continued, saying:

“We already have that with stages, too, where there are actually three races within a race with stages. It’s just a matter of being in that top-16, we all know what the rules are and the results will speak for themselves.”

With the NASCAR season nearing closure, Kyle Busch is among the top-10 drivers in the points table standings, currently in 8th place with 634 points, one win, and six top-five finishes.

Kyle Busch’s track record at Richmond Raceway

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch returns to the track this weekend, where he has six wins, 18 top-five finishes, and 26 top-10s in the previous 33 starts at Richmond Raceway.

The #18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver has established himself as a 0.75-mile short track master due to his outstanding performances on this track. He currently has a best average finish of 6.9 among active drivers after Kevin Harvick’s 9.9 average finish rate, making him the most consistent active driver at Richmond Raceway.

Catch Kyle Busch at Federated Auto Parts 400 which is scheduled to be held at Richmond Raceway on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET on USA Network.

