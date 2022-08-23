"It was good fun," says Kimi Raikkonen after crash ends his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Watkins Glen

Former F1 world champion and newfound part-time NASCAR Cup Series driver Kimi Raikkonen was seen smiling throughout his stock car racing appearance with Project 91. Raikkonen, also referred to as 'The Iceman', is usually known for his cold and almost 'poker face'-like demeanor in F1, where he managed to win the 2007 world championship driving for Scuderia Ferrari.

The 42-year-old's outing in the highest echelon of stock car racing saw him drive the #91 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing's Project 91 campaign that aims to bring international talent into the sport. The Finnish driver's outing at Watkins Glen International was cut short halfway through the race when he was unfortunately caught in the chaos that ensued due to a spinning car at the bus stop chicane.

As drivers tried not to hit the spun car, Raikkonen's teammate Ross Chastain hit the #91 Chevy in a bid to avoid contact himself, sending the Finn into the tire barrier. Raikkonen explained how he crashed after getting out of the car and said:

“I had a good line there, unfortunately I had no time to react. The first impact, somebody hit the tire or the wheels directly and the wheels spun.”

With 21 Grand Prix wins and a championship under his belt, Kimi Raikkonen surprised fans and drivers of the sport as he ran in the top-10 for a while, contrary to opinions from the fraternity. He elaborated on how the race was going in an interview after his crash and said:

“It was good fun. I felt more confidence all the time and had some good battles. The car felt like it had a lot of speed in there, but that’s how it goes sometimes.”

Kimi Raikkonen on future NASCAR appearances

After what seemed like an enjoyable experience in stock car racing during Sunday's Go Bowling at The Glen, Kimi Raikkonen certainly still has the racer's mentality and edge present in him. The 42-year-old F1 world champion from Finland managed to run in the top-10 at one point during the race at Watkins Glen International, contrary to expectations from his first time in a Cup Series car.

When the eventual question arose about his future appearance in the sport, Raikkonen did not give anything away and said:

“There’s no plans for anything after this, I wanted to have fun, to do as well as we can. I think it’s just a nice challenge, it’s a new experience.”

NASCAR goes live from Daytona International Speedway next weekend for Coke Zero Sugar 400.

