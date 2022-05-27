"It would be pretty brave to do that at this point" - Chase Elliott on running 50-laps long without pitting at the Coca-Cola 600

Chase Elliott will be heading into this Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway looking to add a second win to his tally in his 2022 NASCAR Cup Series campaign.

The Dawsonville, Georgia native is behind his Hendrick Motorsports teammates as two out of the three drivers have two wins to their names already.

As the name suggests, the Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race of the Cup Series season, where drivers and teams compete on the track for a total of 600 miles.

The race has been divided into four stages this year, with each stage consisting of 100 laps. With 400 laps to go until the finish, teams and strategists will need to bring their A-game to make the most of the weekend.

Elliott elaborated on how he thinks the new 18-inch tires will hold up to the loads and demands of "The Beast of the Southeast" in an interview with notable NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass. He said:

"I think it would be pretty brave, at this point to do that. I know at the test we didn't run very long, whether somebody spun out or we had a tire problem. So, I dont really know how to answer that, to be honest with you."

The 26-year-old also made reference to his tire issues at Darlington Raceway, which were resolved by the team and said:

"We had our problem at Darlington, we thought we knew why we had our problem at Darlington. We correct it for the race and we had no issues in the race."

Watch the complete interview below:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass With 100-lap stages Sunday, the typical strategy is divide stages in half and then pit for tires if they go green. But will there be 50-lap green-flag runs without teams putting too much load on tires or spins from ill-handling cars? Thoughts from Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney: With 100-lap stages Sunday, the typical strategy is divide stages in half and then pit for tires if they go green. But will there be 50-lap green-flag runs without teams putting too much load on tires or spins from ill-handling cars? Thoughts from Chase Elliott and Ryan Blaney: https://t.co/gWe10LT2xb

It remains to be seen if the issues have been corrected by Elliott's team well enough that they don't show up in the race on Sunday. There is a significant possibility of the newer 18-inch tires having some hiccups along the way at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Chase Elliott collaborates with NASCAR Technical Institute and NAPA AUTO PARTS

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott recently announced a new collaboration that involved the Universal Technical Institute's NASCAR technical Institute with the 26-year-old driver as well as NHRA Funny Car champion Ron Capps.

NAPA was announced as the preferred spare parts supplier by the institute and showcased its investments in the aftermarket spare parts industry.

Both drivers visited the North Carolina campus to talk to and click pictures with students studying at the Institute.

Catch Chase Elliott racing in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday at 6:00 pm EST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson