"It doesn't really matter if you don't run good on Sunday" - Chase Briscoe stays pragmatic despite securing pole position for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Ruoff Mortgage 500 winner Chase Briscoe earned his first career pole on Saturday, qualifying for the Cup Series’ debut race at the World Wide Technology Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing team driver is in a good position to win considering his pole as he approaches the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300.

Despite starting from pole, Briscoe believes that running good on Sunday’s race is what matters the most.

During a post-qualifying interview, Briscoe said that he was excited for the main race but at the same time practical as well to continue the same energy in the inaugural Cup race at the 1.25-mile-long track.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Chase Briscoe was very matter-of-fact and businesslike as he answered questions following his first career pole. So was he excited or just focused on Sunday?

Briscoe said:

“I think it’ll hit me a lot more tomorrow when we roll off and there’s not a single seat available. But yeah, I’m excited, for sure. But like you said, it doesn’t really matter if you don’t run good on Sunday. That’s what pays the points. That’s what you came here to do is race not qualify.”

Driving the #14 Ford Mustang, Briscoe posted the fastest qualifying time in Group A in Round 1. His lap of 138.274 mph held him up to give him his first pole in his 51st career Cup Series start.

“It is cool to be on the pole”- Chase Briscoe on winning his first pole at World Wide Technology Raceway

Chase Briscoe is the fifth driver to win his first Cup race pole this season. Speaking about the achievement, he said it’s cool to be on the pole and even cooler when it comes to the inaugural event. He went on to say that his #14 Ford is capable of posting its second win of the season on Sunday. The 27-year-old later said that he has not been consistent this season but will look to minimize the mistakes and put in a great run on Sunday.

Briscoe said:

“Yeah, I mean it is cool to be on the pole, right? I say it all the time. I never thought I would run a Cup race or even a Truck race. To be able to say you are a winner in the Cup Series and now a pole winner is really special. To do it at an inaugural event is even cooler. I think we have a good car that’s capable of trying to win tomorrow. We just have to put it all together and minimize our mistakes. And that’s something. As a driver, I haven’t done a very good job this year. So hopefully I can put it all together tomorrow.”

Stewart-Haas Racing @StewartHaasRcng



will lead the field to green tomorrow in St. Louis.

Catch Chase Briscoe at the World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5 at 3:30 pm ET.

