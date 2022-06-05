NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

After an action-packed first fourteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the circus arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the first time. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will go live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.

The 15th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 240 laps on the oval-shaped track.

Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 on his official Twitter account:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Sunday

FS1 (ET)



2-NASCAR RaceDay

3:42-Cup race, stages 45-95-100, 10 sets tires, fuel 70-75 laps



NWS: 80s, 10% rain SundayFS1 (ET)2-NASCAR RaceDay3:42-Cup race, stages 45-95-100, 10 sets tires, fuel 70-75 lapsNWS: 80s, 10% rain https://t.co/NltAX4iKFW

In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career at a speed of 138.274 mph. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will share the front row with Briscoe after turning a lap of 137.775.

Story continues below ad

They will be followed by Christopher Bell (137.56), Tyler Reddick (137.514), and All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (137.468) in the top-5.

Last week’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, Denny Hamlin (137.363), Aric Almirola (137.112), Joey Logano (137.112), Harrison Burton (137.078), and Ross Chastain (136.903) completed the top-10.

2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up

Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at the World Wide Technology Raceway:

Row 1

1. #14 - Chase Briscoe

2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)

Row 2

3. #20 - Christopher Bell

4. #8 - Tyler Reddick

Row 3

5. #12 - Ryan Blaney

6. #11 - Denny Hamlin

Row 4

7. #22 - Joey Logano

8. #10 - Aric Almirola

Row 5

9. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)

10. #1 - Ross Chastain

Row 6

11. #45 - Kurt Busch

12. #18 - Kyle Busch

Row 7

13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.

14. #41 - Cole Custer

Row 8

15. #5 - Kyle Larson

16. #9 - Chase Elliott

Row 9

17. #34 - Michael McDowell

18. #23 - Bubba Wallace

Row 10

19. #7 - Corey LaJoie

20. #4 - Kevin Harvick

Row 11

21. #43 - Erik Jones

22. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)

Row 12

23. #99 - Daniel Suarez

24. #24 - William Byron

Row 13

Story continues below ad

25. #48 - Alex Bowman

26. #42 - Ty Dillon

Row 14

27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

28. #31 - Justin Haley

Row 15

29. #3 - Austin Dillon

30. #6 - Brad Keselowski

Row 16

31. #51 - Cody Ware

32. #17 - Zane Smith

Row 17

33. #77 - Josh Bilicki

34. #78 - B.J. McLeod

Row 18

35. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger

36. #15 - Parker Kligerman

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far