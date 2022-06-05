NASCAR 2022: Full starting lineup for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

After an action-packed first fourteen NASCAR Cup Series races, the circus arrived at the World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, for the first time. Fans are also eagerly awaiting the start of another exciting race this Sunday, June 5, 2022. The Enjoy Illinois 300 will go live on FOX and MRN at 3:00 pm ET.
The 15th race of the 2022 NASCAR season will be contested on a 1.25-mile-long track. 36 drivers will compete for over 240 laps on the oval-shaped track.
Motorsport journalist Bob Pockrass shared the starting line-up for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 on his official Twitter account:
In Saturday’s Qualifying races, Stewart-Haas Racing driver Chase Briscoe won the first pole of his NASCAR Cup Series career at a speed of 138.274 mph. Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney will share the front row with Briscoe after turning a lap of 137.775.
Story continues below ad
They will be followed by Christopher Bell (137.56), Tyler Reddick (137.514), and All-Star Race winner Ryan Blaney (137.468) in the top-5.
Last week’s Coca-Cola 600 winner, Denny Hamlin (137.363), Aric Almirola (137.112), Joey Logano (137.112), Harrison Burton (137.078), and Ross Chastain (136.903) completed the top-10.
2022 NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 starting line-up
Here are the starting positions of the 36-car grid at the World Wide Technology Raceway:
Row 1
1. #14 - Chase Briscoe
2. #2 - Austin Cindric (R)
Row 2
3. #20 - Christopher Bell
4. #8 - Tyler Reddick
Row 3
5. #12 - Ryan Blaney
6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
Row 4
7. #22 - Joey Logano
8. #10 - Aric Almirola
Row 5
9. #21 - Harrison Burton (R)
10. #1 - Ross Chastain
Row 6
11. #45 - Kurt Busch
12. #18 - Kyle Busch
Row 7
13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
14. #41 - Cole Custer
Row 8
15. #5 - Kyle Larson
16. #9 - Chase Elliott
Row 9
17. #34 - Michael McDowell
18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
Row 10
19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
20. #4 - Kevin Harvick
Row 11
21. #43 - Erik Jones
22. #38 - Todd Gilliland (R)
Row 12
23. #99 - Daniel Suarez
24. #24 - William Byron
Row 13
Story continues below ad
25. #48 - Alex Bowman
26. #42 - Ty Dillon
Row 14
27. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
28. #31 - Justin Haley
Row 15
29. #3 - Austin Dillon
30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
Row 16
31. #51 - Cody Ware
32. #17 - Zane Smith
Row 17
33. #77 - Josh Bilicki
34. #78 - B.J. McLeod
Row 18
35. #16 - A.J. Allmendinger
36. #15 - Parker Kligerman