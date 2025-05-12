'It’s always something': Kyle Busch fans lose patience as slump shows no sign of stopping

After starting deep in the field and showing glimpses of progress through the stages, Kyle Busch's AdventHealth 400 ended in frustration once again. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion spun out from the top 15 during the final stage at Kansas Speedway, leaving fans increasingly frustrated and divided.

Busch extended his season's struggles at Kansas on Sunday, as many fans appear to be running out of patience with the Richard Childress Racing veteran. Busch was running four-wide along the backstretch on Lap 207 when a chain reaction began with Ross Chastain dropping inside to keep from the wall.

Following this, Josh Berry checked up and made contact with Noah Gragson who moved into Busch's No. 8 RCR Chevrolet. This forced him to spin down the backstretch and slide across the track. NASCAR shared a clip of the spin on X, captioned:

"@KyleBusch goes for a big slideeee!"

Kyle Busch avoided the wall but his car stopped in the grass, bringing out the third caution of the race. While he returned to the race after dropping a lap down, the incident prompted NASCAR fans online to echo a familiar sentiment.

"It's always something…" they wrote.

A sizable section of the fanbase seems to believe the writing is on the wall for the veteran racer and hinted at his retirement.

"Kyle Busch just need to hang it up. He's washed up" commented one fan.

"Time for Kyle to pack it in, I'm thinking. This is just embarrassing at this point. He has fallen off so much and looks completely washed out there #NASCAR" commented yet another.

While the frustration resonated widely, some expressed sympathy for Busch's tough luck, lamenting another lost opportunity.

"Not again, he's so unlucky 😭" one fan wrote.

"Feel bad for him. He can't catch a break," wrote another.

Some, however, praised Busch's ability to keep the car out of the wall, acknowledging his control despite the tough situation.

"Wow, gotta give it to Kyle, he never hit anything....fresh 4 and get back out there," said one fan.

Whatever the tone, the sentiment was unified around disappointment. Busch ultimately finished 21st, marking his fifth finish outside the top 20 in his 12 starts this season. Busch's frustration wasn't limited to social media as he didn't mince his words towards NASCAR.

'Un-f***ing-believable': Kyle Busch takes a dig at NASCAR on team radio after Kansas DNF

Kyle Busch during NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400 qualifying at Kansas Speedway. Source: Getty

The incident capped off what was a frustrating weekend from the outset for Kyle Busch. His Kansas campaign began on the back foot after a poor qualifying run. Both he and Josh Berry scraped the outside wall during their laps, forcing them to start 35th and 38th respectively in Sunday's grid for the AdventHealth 400.

Despite that, Busch showed a decent pace through the early stages. He climbed to 13th by the end of Stage 1 and broke into 11th by Stage 2. Running solidly inside the top 15, the No. 8 car appeared poised for a comeback before disaster struck on Lap 207.

Moments after the spin that ruined his run, the Richard Childress Racing driver vented his anger over the team radio:

"Un-fucking-believable. These cars suck so bad. Thank you NASCAR!"

It was one of seven cautions on a day dominated by pole-sitter Kyle Larson, who won his third race of the season. The Hendrick Motorsports driver led a staggering 221 of 267 laps to reach the milestone of leading 10,000 laps in the Cup Series. Busch meanwhile drops two spots in the standings to 18th, with 244 points to his name.

