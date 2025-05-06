“It’s badass”: Joey Logano left feeling impressed with Rico Abreu’s Sprint machine

Joey Logano was impressed with former NASCAR K&N Pro Series East driver Rico Abreu's #24 sprint car at Texas Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver considered clocking down laps in the sprint car, though he turned down the possibility of racing one.
Logano and Abreu interacted with each other during the Texas race weekend. NASCAR held three national series races, while the Kubota High Limit Racing, a 410 winged sprint car racing series co-owned by Kyle Larson, hosted 30 laps of racing on dirt.
Both drivers won in their respective series last weekend. Rico Abreu beat pole sitter and 2021 NASCAR champion Kyle Larson after taking the lead on the opening lap. Series co-owner Brad Sweet finished third ahead of Sam Hafertepe Jr. and Corey Day.
Speaking about the #24 sprint car, Joey Logano said (via Rico Abreu on X):
"It's insane. I've never driven one. But just watching, it's like, it doesn't look normal." [at the start of video]
When asked whether the veteran NASCAR driver would drive a sprint car, he replied:
"I think I would drive one. I don't know if I want to race one. I think it would be cool to make a lap." [0:46]
"It's badass you guys [coming] right out of the pits... it's so good," the three-time NASCAR champion told Abreu. [0:54]
Joey Logano won at Texas Motor Speedway last Sunday. He pulled away from the lead on the final restart to secure his first win of the 2025 NASCAR season. Ross Chastain came home in second, followed by Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney.
"There was room to race": Joey Logano defends race product at Texas
While the Texas Motor Speedway was criticized for being a difficult track to race at, Joey Logano had a different perspective on the matter. The Ford pilot argued that the teams could've tried different strategies to win the race, including passing on the infamous top lane that spun several drivers last weekend.
In a post-race interview at the Fort Worth circuit, Logano said (via Cup Scene on YouTube):
"All the cars are the same. I mean, how do you pass a car that’s going the same speed as you? That’s why everybody is willing to do something different to position us all up in the front to get clean air. There were a lot of two-tire calls today and those type of things, but there was room to race." [2:40]
The #22 Team Penske driver added:
"There were moments where the top lane in one and two was the dominant lane. You could go to the bottom and try that for a few laps. You can go back and forth and try different things."
The 2025 Würth 400 at Texas saw 12 cautions, including one-car wrecks from drivers like Josh Berry and Michael McDowell. Berry spun off the lead on lap 125, while McDowell hit the wall from third with three laps remaining.
With Logano winning the race, the 34-year-old is set to return to the playoffs to try and defend his championship. He became the 10th NASCAR driver to win at least three races last season.
The on-track action will resume at Kansas Speedway next week. The AdventHealth 400 will kick off on May 11 at 3:00 p.m. ET on FS1. MRN and SiriusXM will cover the 267-lap race on the radio.
