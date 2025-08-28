“It’s the expectation”: William Byron boldly admits his goal with HMS

William Byron is not afraid to state that it is not only his individual goal to win a championship with Hendrick Motorsports (HMS), but it is an expectation. On a segment of the Harvick Happy Hour, the HMS driver explained that the championship win is important for the people who have supported his career till now.According to him, being on the team is a pressure and a reward to all those people who have helped him in his career, be it his family or his mentors. Byron accentuates that winning a championship matters a lot to him and to the people who have helped him reach this stage. He admits that this expectation comes with a burden, but it is a source of inspiration to continue working hard over the next several years.Byron also desires to pass on the championship not only to himself but as a way of honouring the people who have brought him to this stage, such as his dad and the main figures in his racing career. Although he is aware of the stress that it might involve, particularly due to the legacy and stature of Hendrick Motorsports, he nevertheless does not lose sight of the need to work hard to attain it.William Byron said:&quot;I think, you know, driving for Hendrick and not just that, but it's the expectation and I think just where, I don't know, I just think about all the people that have put, you know, a lot of effort into my career to get me to where I am and I just think that it's, yeah, it's validation for all those people as well. So yeah, I mean, you know, I think the more you kind of deflect it, say, 'Hey, I, you know, it's not a big deal.' It's that kind of, it's a big deal. It is a big deal.&quot;&quot;And it just, yeah, I would love to win a championship. I would love it for my family. I love it for all the people that helped me along the way...So yeah, I would love to, but it's just, you just got to keep putting in the work. And I mean, I just, every time I think about the pressure of winning championship, I think about, man, I want to do this for another 13 to 15 years or something like that,&quot; he further added.William Byron took the NASCAR Cup Series regular-season title through his steady output in numerous races. Byron has 2 wins and 9 top-five, and 13 top-ten finishes in 26 races that include his second consecutive Daytona 500 at the beginning of the year. His average finishing rate stands at 13.88, which is a good indication of competitiveness.William Byron rules out any 'major weaknesses' for the #24 team heading into the NASCAR playoffsWilliam Byron also ruled out any major weaknesses for his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team heading into the NASCAR playoffs, emphasizing consistency and speed as their biggest strengths. He emphasized that the team needs to continually refine and elevate every aspect of their program to improve further. Byron noted that tracks like Iowa, where he recently won, and Richmond, where he finished 12th, showed promise, and he looks forward to improving further as they approach the final 10 races of the season.&quot;I think we're just consistent. Speed is probably our strength. I don't really see a huge weakness with our team. And I think just got to continue to refine and just bring elevate every aspect of our program and hopefully get that better,&quot; William Byron told Frontstretch [1:25 onwards].William Byron also discussed the preparations for the longer first playoff race at Darlington, stating the importance of managing tire wear and balance over long runs, which are crucial for success in the playoffs compared to the regular season.