“It’s going to be a survival race”: Kyle Busch previews a ‘bumpy, slippery’ NASCAR race in Chicago 

With NASCAR headed towards the streets of Chicago, Illinois, Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch seems to be in two minds about the event. The Grant Park 220 will mark the Cup Series' first ever street-course race, with the course built for the weekend using existing city roads.

The Chicago City Street Race is a part of the governing body's attempt to diversify the NASCAR calendar as much as possible. Alongside classic tracks such as Bristol Motor Speedway and the resurrection of North Wilkesboro Speedway, the Grant Park 220 provides a balance between old and new in the NASCAR Cup Series.

However, Cup Series veteran Kyle Busch seems to be wary of the track's layout. As previewed on the popular simulation video game iRacing, the track consists of mostly right-angled turns, with bumps and crests along the way. Elaborating on how it could spell carnage for the field, Kyle Busch said:

“It’s going to be a survival race, it’s really rough. It’s bumpy. It’s slippery, there’s some corners that are very challenging. When you’re going around the Bean on the left-hander, that’s really, really slippery and there’s a huge bump going through (turn) 9 before you get into 10. It’s going to be a tight street course. That’s what tight street courses are.”

Going around iconic landmarks of the city like Grant Park, Columbus Drive and Buckingham Fountain, the circuit consists of 12 turns for the drivers to negotiate.

"Overall good day": Kyle Busch sums up his race at Nashville Superspeedway

Eventually ending up with a top-10 finish, Kyle Busch's race at Nashville Superspeedway was one filled with attrition. The Richard Childress Racing driver felt they could have achieved a better result in Music City had it not been for the setbacks in the race. He elaborated further about the event and said:

"We had a flat right rear. Went to the back and we were able to rebound from that actually. After that, just speeding on pit road put us in the back and I got caught up in that wreck. Things kept compounding and kind of hurting us. Overall good day."

Watch Kyle Busch take his determination and racecraft to the Chicago City Street Race with the Grant Park 220 going live on Sunday at 5:30 pm ET.

