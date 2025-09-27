"It's a good time to be driving that 20 car": Christopher Bell sets the tone for Kansas Speedway playoff race 

Christopher Bell is in good spirits heading into the playoff race at Kansas Speedway. In an interview with WCNC TV, the Joe Gibbs driver went over his recent success and expressed optimism about the upcoming rounds.

Bell has been on a roll lately. The No.20 driver bounced back from a backmarker finish at Darlington and secured a top-10 result at Gateway. However, he wasn't pleased with the result and pushed his team to aim for race wins.

The following weekend at Bristol, Bell achieved just that. He finally won a playoff race and helped JGR sweep the Round of 16. The New Hampshire race saw him score a third consecutive top-10 finish with a sixth-place result.

Reflecting upon the same, Bell said,

"I'm feeling really good right now. We're coming off a really good stretch of races. The playoffs are well underway. We survived the round of 16, was able to get a victory in the round of 16 at Bristol Motor Speedway a couple weeks ago." [1:12 onwards]

"We kicked off the following round with a great race last week in Loudon, New Hampshire and, and going to Kansas Speedway followed up by the Charlotte Road Course, which are two really good racetracks for me and my group. So certainly feeling good and it's a good time to be driving that #20 car," he added.

Christopher Bell currently ranks fourth in the playoff standings, one spot above the season's most winningest driver, Denny Hamlin. While he awaits a final eight berth, his 29-point cushion keeps him comfortably above the cutline.

Christopher Bell speaks out on repping pink for breast cancer awareness

NASCAR is set to embrace Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a special initiative. Cup Series drivers will replace their regular window nets with pink ones in the playoff race at the Charlotte Roval.

The initiative is done to bring awareness, and as an added bonus, the pink nets will be signed by the drivers and given off to charties. Christopher Bell addressed the noble cause and said(via Jayski.com),

“I think the pink window nets are one of the coolest things that we do all year long. I hope whenever people see the pink window nets, they know that they’re thought about.”

Ryan Blaney shared his take on the initiative as well. Coming off a race win at New Hampshire, the Team Penske driver enters the Hollywood Casino 400 as one of the leading favorties.

However, Blaney finished behind Christopher Bell in thier last battle at the 1.5-mile track. The JGR driver came close to a win and ended up with a runner-up placing, while Blaney finished right behind at third.

The 267-lap event is scheduled for Sunday, September 28 at 3 PM ET.

