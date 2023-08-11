“It's kind of what I was hoping for”: Michael McDowell excited to continue ‘getting better’ with FRM after renewing for the 2024 Cup season

Front Row Motorsports has revealed its 2024 driver lineup, confirming that Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, will continue to drive the No. 34 car for the seventh consecutive season. Additionally, Todd Gilliland will return to steer the No. 38 car for his third year with the team.

This move allows McDowell to maintain his partnership with Front Row Motorsports while Gilliland continues his journey with the team since joining in 2022.

Notably, Zane Smith has been given the opportunity to explore options across all three national series, including a potential return to FRM.

Unlike their usual practice of announcing drivers after the season's end, the team chose a different approach for contract announcements this time.

According to SiriusXM Nascar Radio, Michael McDowell said:

"It's great for me, I feel good about been a front row and I feel we have built something and we keep getting better and better and I am thankful to be a part of it, keeping it grow and moving it forward.

"For me, it's kind of what I was hoping for, but at the same time, it's no secret that you have to make some kind of decision, and we are wondering what kind of decision that would be and whatever it looks like, glad that it's all working out."

Turning points and struggles of Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland for FRM contract

Gilliland's contract extension signifies the resolution of an uncertain phase in his early career. The 23-year-old driver has achieved three top-10 finishes in 23 events and has seen his average race result improve from 23rd to 21st this year.

While Gilliland renewed his contract with FRM for the 2023 season, the team's announcement in February revealed that he would step aside from the No. 38 position for six races, making way for Ford's rising talent, Zane Smith.

Smith participated in five races for the team, including a start at the Daytona 500 as part of a third entry, and he secured a top-10 finish in the season's longest race, the Coca-Cola 600.

Having secured victory at the 2021 Daytona 500, Michael McDowell presently occupies the 17th spot in the rankings, a mere three points away from the cutoff point. He has attained one top-five and five top-10 finishes up to this point.

In Todd Gilliland's second season, he holds the 27th place. His performance has led to three top-10 finishes, surpassing his count from the previous year, 2022.

Following this preseason decision, Gilliland faced the challenge of securing a ride for the remaining six events. FRM provided him with a third car at Talladega Superspeedway, where he achieved a 10th-place finish. He rounded out the rest of his schedule by signing a five-race agreement with Rick Ware Racing.

Combining seasoned expertise and rising potential, Front Row Motorsports is positioned to have a significant influence on the NASCAR Cup Series and in broader horizons.

The road ahead presents bright prospects for both Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland as they venture into the next phase of their racing endeavors alongside Front Row Motorsports.