"It's not what he meant" - Denny Hamlin defends Joey Logano over NASCAR fans debacle

Just as the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series season is about to kick off this weekend, driver and team owner Denny Hamlin also has started the second season of his popular podcast Actions Detrimental. On the first episode of the podcast this season, the 23XI Racing co-owner spoke on one of the 2023 offseason's biggest conversations.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver defended Team Penske driver and 2022 Cup Series champion Joey Logano for calling out NASCAR fans as spoilt for access to the sport. The #22 Ford Mustang driver's words managed to create a stir in the NASCAR fraternity, with Logano having to clarify what he meant by the same afterward.

Somewhat agreeing with the point put forward by Joey Logano during his interview, Denny Hamlin spoke in favor of the Ford driver on the first 2024 episode of his podcast and pointed out how the fraternity managed to misinterpret his words. He said (via via firstsportz.com):

"Joey’s comments about our fans being a little too spoiled. I think it was taken a little bit out of context. It’s certainly not what he meant. He just meant that our fans have a ton of access, compared to other sports, we have a ton of access. So where do you guys stand on that, because it is such a hard topic, and I think about it as well."

Seemingly agreeing with Joey Logano on the topic, Denny Hamlin managed to put forward the Team Penske driver's argument more clearly and concisely for the sport's fans to understand.

Denny Hamlin's thoughts on an all-electric NASCAR Series

With the upcoming showcase of NASCAR's prototype electric race car before the Busch Light Clash, Denny Hamlin also jumped on the topic of an all-electric NASCAR Series in the future, and whether that is a viable possibility.

Speaking on the shortcomings of the idea, Hamlin spoke against the notion on his podcast, Actions Detrimental, and said:

"The challenge certainly is that, there's just not enough minerals. There's just not enough batteries that can be produced to go all-electric and so it's not actually feasible."

Similar to the challenges the automotive industry is facing during these evolving times from gasoline and diesel propulsion, NASCAR is set to face the same issues, according to Hamlin.