“It's never fun to be looking for a job”: Jimmie Johnson is 'confident' about one thing concerning Daniel Suarez’s future

Jimmie Johnson shared his thoughts on Daniel Suarez's future and believes it's too 'early' to count him out yet. He explained how there's value in his 'international appeal' as well as his race-winning credentials.

Ever since Suarez and Trackhouse Racing parted ways, speculations began on where he might head next. Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a blunt assessment of his situation and suggested that Suarez should be 'more aggressive' if he intends to land a seat next year.

Reflecting upon the same, Johnson offered a more optimistic look. The 49-year-old said,

"I don't think Daniel is going to be out. It's never fun to be looking for a job, but it is early in the process. I think there's going to be a lot of movement as there is most years. I think he'll have some strong options to consider,"

"I don't think he's out of a Cup car. He's a recent race-winning Cup driver. There's always going to be room for someone like that, on top of his sponsor appeal and international appeal. I'm confident he'll find a very solid ride to compete in," he added.

Jimmie Johnson also clarified that Legacy Motor Club's search for a third charter won't fit in Daniel Suarez's timeline for a new seat. With only three top-10s in 21 races, Suarez's season so far pales in comparison to his Trackhouse teammates, Ross Chastain and Shane van Gisbergen, who've both secured their playoff spots.

The #99 driver's last Cup Series win came in the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta last year, while his best result this season comes from a runner-up position at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson hints at Cup Series return in San Diego

Jimmie Johnson, a San Diego native, has found cause for a Cup Series return next year. With NASCAR set to host a new street race at the US Navy base at Coronado, Johnson sees a rare opportunity to compete in front of a hometown crowd. When asked about the same, he replied,

"Definitely intrigues me. Obviously it's new news. But the desire to race in my hometown is off the charts. I will aggressively work on being in the event."

Jimmie Johnson also mentioned he'll be a part of the event nonetheless, seeing how next year is also the 20th anniversary of the Jimmie Johnson foundation. His last Cup Series outing was in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, which was also his 700th Cup Series start.

However, the crown jewel event left him wanting for more, as he placed dead last after crashing out early. He'd previously finished third in the season-opening Daytona 500. Despite the mixed results, Johnson is hopeful of more starts next year if LMC lands a third charter.

