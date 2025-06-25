"It's a privilege": Chase Briscoe cites Kevin Harvick's old truth in front of Joe Gibbs at first banner-raising ceremony

Team owner Joe Gibbs stood beside Chase Briscoe, now a Cup winner with JGR, and watched his name join the organization's storied banner wall. This came two days after the No. 19 driver's gutsy fuel-saving effort at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing has a tradition of celebrating NASCAR wins with a physical banner inside its Huntersville shop. The ritual carries weight in the organization, both symbolically and culturally. After watching six banners go on the wall for teammates Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin, who have won three races each so far this season, Briscoe finally got to raise his own.

Briscoe won his first race with the No. 19 JGR Chevrolet in the Great American 400, and the ceremony became a declaration that his switch from Stewart-Haas Racing was beginning to pay off. Standing before his crew and Coach Joe Gibbs, Briscoe acknowledged the team for his victory.

"Kevin Harvick used to always tell me all the time, 'You can't drive a slow car fast,' and you guys definitely give us fast cars every week. So, just thank you so much. It's an honor and a privilege for me just to be able to add my name to the list of drivers that have won for coach (Joe Gibbs) and the entire organization. So, hopefully the first of many," Briscoe said. (1:27 onwards)

It was a deeply personal moment for Chase Briscoe, who emphasized the team’s role in his breakthrough year. Entering Pocono, he had five top-fives and four poles, but a win remained elusive.

The banner revealed during the ceremony featured the date (June 22, 2025) and the iconic triangle of Pocono Raceway. Team owner Gibbs highlighted the full-organization effort required to get Briscoe over the line, adding:

"It takes everybody to get a win like this and just appreciate Chase's first go around with us. We're already up on the wall—five poles, four or five top-fives—and now a win. So let's hang a banner." (3:57 onwards)

Ty Gibbs, Gibbs' grandson, is now the only JGR driver without a Cup Series win this year.

Chase Briscoe's Pocono win highlighted Joe Gibbs Racing's stronghold on the Tricky Triangle

NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe celebrates after winning the Great American Getaway 400. Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing has seemingly made Pocono Raceway its personal backyard. In the last 13 Cup races there, the team has notched seven wins, five poles, and 16 top-10 finishes. Chase Briscoe's win at the 2025 Great American Getaway 400 was just the latest extension of that dominance.

Briscoe qualified sixth and spent most of the race on the front, managing track position. With 34 laps to go, he took the lead under pressure from teammate Denny Hamlin and Team Penske's Ryan Blaney.

A mistake on the final pit stop nearly cost him the race when he exited the box as soon as the tire changes were done, before fuel service was complete.

Crew chief James Small calmed him down and guided him through a measured, masterclass of fuel conservation. Talking about the incident, Joe Gibbs added in the banner ceremony:

"I want to talk a little bit about the team—the 19 team. James (Small), fantastic job making the calls there... I think we ran out during the burnout, did we? Yeah. So really close. Everybody was sweating that. Big call there. Pit crew at the 19 group, I got to tell you, working their rear end off this year and they have gradually kept coming, coming, and coming."(3:30 onwards)

Briscoe eventually led a race-high 72 of 160 laps to beat Hamlin by 0.682 seconds to take the checkered flag. Joe Gibbs Racing placed all four of its Cup cars inside the top 20, with Ty Gibbs in P14 and Christopher Bell in P17.

With his win, Briscoe now joins Hamlin and Bell as the third JGR driver to lock in a 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs berth.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

