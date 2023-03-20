“It’s special to win at Atlanta”: Joey Logano shares his thoughts after winning ‘dream’ race in Atlanta

Joey Logano wins his first race in Atlanta after passing Brad Keselowski on the final lap. Joey Logano defeated his former Penske colleague on the penultimate lap due to two shoves from Corey LaJoie and Christopher Bell.

For over a decade, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski were the faces of Team Penske, competing for NASCAR Cup Series victories. The two, who were once some of the sport's best teammates, raced one other for another triumph - and another trophy is on its way back to Penske.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX Retweet to congratulate Joey Logano on his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway! Retweet to congratulate Joey Logano on his win at Atlanta Motor Speedway! https://t.co/hebP0gg3lj

Joey Logano won the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway with two strong shoves to get to and then passed Brad Keselowski on the last lap after the two battled for the lead during the closing laps. Logano had a massive push from Corey LaJoie into turn one on the last lap, which moved him to Keselowski's bumper, and then swung to the outside of Keselowski with the exit of turn two to pull alongside him.

Logano then got an incredible push down the backstretch from Christopher Bell, pushing him to his first win of the 2023 season and his first win in Atlanta. Atlanta represented a long-awaited success for Logano. Logano and his family relocated to Atlanta as a child so that he could continue his racing career, and Logano created unforgettable memories competing in Legends cars at the track on his route to NASCAR. Logano's father, Tom, crossed the infield after the race to embrace his son in honor of another father-son interaction at a cherished track for the family.

"It's so special to win Atlanta for me," Logano told Fox Sports during the post-race interview.

FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX #NASCAR Joey Logano gets his first Atlanta win and a BIG hug from his dad. He talks with @JamieLittleTV Joey Logano gets his first Atlanta win and a BIG hug from his dad. He talks with @JamieLittleTV. #NASCAR https://t.co/GjhxiHXBoK

"So many memories of me and my Dad racing right here on the quarter-mile. This is the full circle for us. So many memories gritting over there with the Legends car and racing and having a big time and dreaming of going straight at the quarter-mile and going onto the big track. That was always the dream to do it. And to finally win here means so much to me personally." he said.

Logano's car was an "animal," as he defined it, starting from the pole and leading 140 of 260 laps to secure Ford its first victory of the season. As Logano dropped to the middle of the pack in the middle of the race, it required much more than a fast vehicle for Logano to lead the most critical lap.

Fans congratulate Joey Logano on his hometown win

Logano's first win of the season, and his first in Atlanta, came as no surprise. The defending series champion drove eight Ford drivers into the top eight starting places for Sunday's race on Saturday.

Fans congratulated Joey Logano on winning on his home soil.

Pennzoil @Pennzoil dominating the race , bringing home the , Pennzoil under the hood! #PoweredByPennzoil #TeamJL Congrats to @joeylogano on his 1st career Cup victory at @ATLMotorSpdwy with a thrilling last lap pass for the win! Starting from the poledominating the race, bringing home the, Pennzoil under the hood! Congrats to @joeylogano on his 1st career Cup victory at @ATLMotorSpdwy with a thrilling last lap pass for the win! Starting from the pole ✅ dominating the race ✅, bringing home the 🏆 ✅, Pennzoil under the hood! ✅ #PoweredByPennzoil #TeamJL https://t.co/CU1OmIJ16X

