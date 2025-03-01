"It’s all a vapor without you": Ty Dillon gives touching reply to beau Haley Dillon's heartwarming birthday wish 

No. 10 Chevrolet driver for Kaulig Racing, Ty Dillon turned 33 on February 27, 2025, and his wife Haley shared a heartwarming birthday wish for her beau on Instagram. The birthday wish video featured glimpses of Ty and Haley's life, where bits of the duo dancing, the racer having fun with his kids, and a video of Ty's hunting trip are shown.

Ad

The video begins with Haley asking Ty how he feels about turning 33 years old to which he replies, "Grateful." Haley added a sweet caption to her post stating:

"Happy birthday to my favorite person! Man, the years just keep getting sweeter🖤 #33"

Ad

Trending

Responding to his beau in the comment section, the Kaulig Racing speedster wrote:

"Thanks babe it’s all a vapor without you! ❤️"

Ty's sweet response to wife Haley's birthday wish Image via Instagram/ @haleykdillon)

Ty is the grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee and team owner Richard Childres and the younger brother of NASCAR racer Austin Dillon. His wife Haley is an actress who has made appearances in ad films and music videos. Ty Dillon and Haley got married in 2014 and their wedding reception was one for the books. The ceremony took place at the Childress Vineyards, Lexington, N.C,

Ad

The couple has three children; daughter Oakley Ray Dillon (born in 2017), son Kapton Reed Dillon (born in 2020), and youngest child Bear Dakota Dillon (born in 2024).

"Think this is the best chance for me to show what I'm capable of": Ty Dillon makes honest admission about what it means to be a part of Kaulig Racing in 2025

In the 2024 NASCAR season, Ty Dillon switched to the Craftsman Truck Series to race for Rackley WAR after racing full-time in the Cup Series between 2017 and 2023. The 33-year-old speedster was tapped by Kaulig Racing for the 2025 season as a full-time racer.

Ad

In a recent interview with Bob Pockrass, Ty talked about returning to a full-time seat post 2023, dubbing his stint with Kaulig Racing as the "best opportunity" he has had in his career. The racer mentioned that his goals are high and that he joined the sport to compete, be in the playoffs, and win.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Commenting on Kaulig Racing, Ty said that the team has been to the victory lane in the Cup Series in recent years and that it is new for him to be a part of a team that has won before he joined them. The NASCAR star expressed his excitement for the opportunity at Kaulig Racing and said:

"I think this is the best chance for me to show what I'm capable of, what I've always believed in myself as a driver, and the opportunity ahead of me that I've been working so hard for.

Ad

While Ty Dillon secured three top-20 finishes out of five races with Kaulig Racing in 2024, the No. 10 Chevrolet racer for the team finished 14 at this year's Daytona 500.

Additionally, Ty started off strong at the 20th position at the Ambetter Health 400, however, owing to issues with his car, the Kaulig Racing driver finished 29th.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback