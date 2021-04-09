Jeff Gordon to call Martinsville action despite testing positive for COVID-19

Jeff Gordon will be back in the commentary booth a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jeff Gordon announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 a week ago, but was still planning on being in the booth to call the action Saturday night at Martinsville Speedway. The news comes as a fourth wave of the infectious virus continues to batter parts of the United States.

According to his interview on Sirius XM's NASCAR Radio, Jeff Gordon tested positive for the virus sometime during the sport's Easter break. the four-time Cup Series champion said he only suffered mild symptoms and that the rest of his family tested negative for the virus. He also said he would be calling the action at Martinsville.

“I can’t say my off-week was great, unfortunately, because I tested positive for COVID last week,” Jeff Gordon told NASCAR radio on Sirius XM's “On Track” show. “I’ve been in quarantine, but the good news is it was smooth, and I had minimal symptoms and am good to go for Martinsville this weekend.”

While no NASCAR driver has tested positive for the virus so far in 2021, Austin Dillon and Jimmie Johnson both had to sit out a week after contracting the virus in 2020. Despite these two occurrences, the sport hasn't had very much trouble with the virus and has even welcomed fans back to tracks around the country.

“It’s just one of those things where I’ve just been trying to educate myself and understand it," Jeff Gordon said during the interview. " l also got my first round of vaccines about seven days before I tested positive. I don’t know if that played a role. I’m looking forward to getting the final dose of the vaccine. I’m a big proponent of masks and vaccination and protecting ourselves. It’s unfortunate that this happened but fortunate at the same time that I’ve been able to get through it as smoothly as I can and be ready to go this weekend.”

Viewers will be happy to see the popular champion back in the booth for covering the action at a track where he's won nine times. Between Clint Bowyer and Gordon's personalities, and their ability to entertain the audience, not having the four-time champion calling the action at the "Paperclip" would have left a void in the coverage.