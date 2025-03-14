Jenna Petty shares touchdown update from Las Vegas as she arrives to cheer for fiance Harrison Burton at the 2025 Pennzoil 400 

Harrison Burton's fiancee, Jenna Petty, announced her arrival in Las Vegas by posting a video on Instagram of the city's aerial view. Petty is in town to support Burton, who is gearing up for his fifth NASCAR Xfinity Series start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The 24-year-old driver, moving from Wood Brothers Racing, is all set to build on his track record at Las Vegas, where he holds an average finish of 8.3 and two top-five results. His fiancee, Jenna Petty’s subtext in the story read:

"Viva Las Vegas."

NASCAR driver Harrison Burton's fiance, Jenna Petty's story on Instagram, visiting Las Vegas to support her fiance for the 2025 Pennzoil 400. Source: via Instagram, @jennapetty

Harrison Burton will continue his 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series campaign with AM Racing, driving the No. 25 Ford Mustang backed by Dead On Tools. After finishing 20th at Phoenix Raceway, Burton and his team are determined to turn things around in Las Vegas.

In a statement, Burton talked about the importance of track position at Las Vegas.

"Honestly, track position will be crucial on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The track conditions will be cooler than at Phoenix, so that should set up for a great race," he shared (via BVM Sports).

Burton, now in his junior year with AM Racing, has 79 career Xfinity Series starts, boasting four wins and 26 top-five finishes. The team, currently 13th in the drivers' championship and 14th in the owners' championship, is eyeing its first win of the season.

A strong start to Harrison Burton’s season with AM Racing

Harrison Burton previously shared his thoughts after making his debut with AM Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Reflecting on the start of his season, Burton referred to the fresh beginning for him and his team. He shared:

"This is our own fresh start, our new race team's fresh start. And yes, it is a great sign of progress... To me, it's about this year, it doesn't really matter about last year."

Despite the strong start, Burton acknowledged feeling frustrated, believing he could perform even better.

"We've got the guys capable to win races, so I'm a little frustrated. I mean, I feel like I could have done a better job today... It's healthy to be frustrated when you're a competitor and you want more. So that's what we're going to keep doing — try to get better and try to win these races. We're capable of doing that," he added.

Following his exit from Wood Brothers Racing, Burton started his season with two impressive top-10 finishes, matching AM Racing's best from last year when Joey Logano filled in after Hailie Deegan’s departure.

