Jesse Love's girlfriend shares racetrack selfie with RCR racer ahead of Rockingham heartbreak

Richard Childress Racing driver Jesse Love's girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, recently uploaded a racetrack selfie on her Instagram account ahead of Love's heartbreaking moment at Rockingham Speedway. Love won Saturday's North Carolina Education Lottery 250 presented by Black's Tire but was later disqualified from the race.

Ad

Love led 53 laps in the 250-lap event and crossed the finish line 0.619 seconds ahead of Sammy Smith, securing his second win of the season. However, during the post-race inspection, NASCAR found some issues with the #2 Chevy's rear suspension and disqualified the RCR driver.

Before getting disqualified, Jesse Love's team and girlfriend celebrated his triumph at the finish line, and Georgia Kryssing shared a racetrack selfie on her stories. The image featured Love in his racing jersey and Kryssing in a white top.

Ad

Trending

Here's a snapshot of the story:

Jesse Love's girlfriend uploaded a racetrack selfie ahead of Love's Rockingham heartbreak (Source:@gerogia_kryssing via Instagram)

NASCAR on FOX's Instagram page revealed the news of Love being disqualified and stated:

Ad

"Jesse Love has been disqualified after failing postrace inspection in Rockingham. Sammy Smith has been awarded the NASCAR Xfinity Series victory."

Ad

The governing body moved Jesse Love from the first to the 38th position on the grid and credited JR Motorsports driver Sammy Smith with the first place, marking his first win of the season.

Following the shift, Parker Retzlaff moved to his career-best finish of second, Harrison Burton to third place, and Taylor Gray to fifth.

Jesse Love's girlfriend opened up about the pain of losing her sister

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Jesse Love's girlfriend, Georgia Kryssing, paid tribute to her sister on her Instagram account. Kryssing uploaded a collage reflecting upon both sisters' journey together until Kryssing's sister's untimely passing.

Ad

Love's girlfriend revealed her sister was suffering from melanoma, a type of skin cancer, leading to her demise. Kryssing penned a heartfelt note for her sister on her second anniversary and wrote:

"April 18, 2023, was the worst day of my life. My sister was diagnosed with Melanoma that had already metastasized to her liver by the time she noticed something was wrong. It was a short 2 weeks after that before we said goodbye."

Ad

"Take care of yourselves and check in on your loved ones," she added.

She further highlighted how much she misses her sister:

"I think of you every day 🤍 Miss you so much."

During a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Kim Coon, Jesse Love also dedicated his Rockingham win to his girlfriend's sister and stated:

“My girlfriend's sister passed away about a year ago yesterday, and it's really sunny out today, and she died of skin cancer less than two weeks (from) when she found out. Go get skin checked today or tomorrow or next week and, it's something you want to get ahead of. So this one's for Jessica.”

The Rockingham win would have been Love's second win of the season. His first triumph came at the inaugural race of the season at Daytona International Speedway in February 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Yadav Karan Yadav is an enthusiastic sports journalist with a sharp focus on accuracy and storytelling in motorsports. With a background in BCA studies and around five months of experience at Essentially Sports, he has built a solid foundation in sports coverage at Sportskeeda, combining his passion for racing with a commitment to detailed reporting. Karan follows top NASCAR drivers like Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin, and Ryan Blaney, admiring their unique racing styles. When he’s not writing, he enjoys gaming and diving into the latest motorsports news and analysis. Know More