Jimmie Johnson is back behind the wheel albeit in a totally different form of racing

Jimmie Johnson had a full-circle moment after driving the Atlas Van Lines &quot;Blue Blaster&quot; hydroplane on Friday. The seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion took part in a ceremonial run of the Seafair Festival on Lake Washington in Seattle.For context, when Johnson celebrated his fourth birthday at the Unlimited Hydroplane races in San Diego in 1979, he was captivated by the Blue Blaster, a two-time national champion and three-time Gold Cup winner piloted by the late Bill Muncey. Years later, after Atlas Van Lines learned of Johnson's early admiration, they invited him to take the iconic hydroplane for a spin. The Californian almost reached 100 mph in the Blue Blaster, which has a 2,500-hp Rolls-Royce Merlin V12 engine, four cylinders more than NASCAR's stock cars.Jimmie Johnson shared a glimpse of his off-track excursion in The Emerald City on Instagram. Take a look:Jimmie Johnson's story - Source: via @jimmiejohnson on InstagramNASCAR Insider Steven Taranto also posted on social media an excerpt of the former Hendrick Motorsports' run in the Atlas Van Lines Blue Blaster hydroplane.“Really cool moment just now for Jimmie Johnson, who just took a couple laps in the famous Atlas Van Lines Blue Blaster hydroplane out in Seattle. Jimmie (Johnson) really hustled the thing and ran close to 100 MPH. And he was flanked by another classic hydroplane, the Griffon Budweiser,” Taranto wrote.Johnson may have retired from full-time NASCAR competition in 2020, but he is a part-time driver with Legacy Motor Club. He also co-owns the Toyota-affiliated team, which fields two full-time drivers: John Hunter Nemechek in the #42 and Erik Jones in the #43.Next on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Iowa Corn 350 at Iowa Speedway, a track where Johnson scored a career-high fifth-place finish in the IndyCar Series in 2022. It is the fourth-to-last race before the playoffs begin, though both LMC drivers are at least 134 points below the cutline.“I'm hopeful I can keep going”: Jimmie Johnson on entering more races in NASCARJimmie Johnson was recently asked about when his final NASCAR race may be. The 83-time Cup race winner didn't want to manifest his final start and remains hopeful to continue racing Legacy Motor Club's #84 Toyota Camry part-time entry.In an X post by NASCAR reporter Jeff Gluck, the 49-year-old said:“Jimmie Johnson, answering a question from (Dustin Long), says he's put ‘zero thought’ into when his final race will be yet or whether it could be San Diego next year. ‘I want to keep going, I want to be in a car. There's a chance I run more races next year if we have a third charter on the docket ... I'm hopeful I can keep going.’”Jimmie Johnson drives the #84 Toyota Camry for Legacy Motor Club - Source: ImagnJohnson started driving the #84 when he joined LMC in 2023. His best result was a third-place finish in the Daytona 500 earlier this year. He capitalized on a last-lap wreck that wiped out the leaders, including Denny Hamlin. However, his last race in the Coca-Cola 600 saw him dead last in 40th after exiting the race on lap 111.