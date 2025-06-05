Jimmie Johnson warns NASCAR horsepower change would hurt cost-saving efforts: "I'm glad I'm not NASCAR"

Jimmie Johnson weighed in on NASCAR's ongoing horsepower debate, cautioning that an increase in engine output will strain the series' cost-saving goals. While Johnson acknowledged the appeal of more horsepower from both a fan and driver perspective, he also pointed out the technical and financial obstacles of the move.

The discussion reignited earlier this week after NASCAR's Senior Vice President of Competition, Elton Sawyer, suggested an increase from the current 670 HP to 750 HP on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

"It's on the table... We are working closely with all the stakeholders in the industry, and the collaboration has been better than ever in our sport on all topics. This particular one, had a team owner council meeting last week, came up and we discussed that," Sawyer noted.

Currently, NASCAR Cup Series engines produce around 670 horsepower with the Next Gen car. Any potential shift to 750 HP would require a complete reconfiguration of engine internals, cooling systems and aero setups. This poses a challenge for the current car which was designed for parity and cost containment.

Trackhouse Racing crew work on the car of NASCAR Cup Series driver Helio Castroneves at Daytona 500. Source: Imagn

When asked by Never Settle podcast co-host Marty Smith whether NASCAR should act on the drivers' calls for more power, Jimmie Johnson said:

"I'm glad I'm not NASCAR. Fundamentally, what the drivers are asking for in the pro-horsepower conversation is around abusing tires. We want more passing. It's harder than ever to pass. We're at this point where it's like softer tires that wear out, more horsepower that wears out the tires. So that's really the driving force behind it."

The last significant power drop occurred in 2019 when NASCAR shifted to the much-criticized 550 HP package. While the return to 670 HP with the Next Gen car in 2022 was well received, calls for more horsepower have grown louder due to declining race quality and little room for innovation.

Jimmie Johnson (#84 Carvana Toyota) during the NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 practice. Source: Getty

Short-track racing has indeed suffered the most under the current configuration. With limited power and high downforce, cars often struggle to complete passes without significant tire fall-off. Tracks like Martinsville, Bristol and Richmond have seen relatively processional races in recent years.

Johnson's point about tire degradation reflects a broader consensus. More horsepower could introduce variable tire wear, which shakes up strategy and improves overtaking opportunities. As the seven-time NASCAR Cup champion noted, the desire for increased tire abuse isn't about speed, but competition.

"Cooling elements will need to be redesigned": Jimmie Johnson warns of the financial burden of horsepower changes

NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson before the start of the Daytona 500 practice. Source: Imagn

While the competitive argument for increased horsepower is strong, implementing such a change isn't straightforward. The Next-Gen car was designed with strict cost controls, and any increase in power would necessitate substantial alterations.

Speaking about the cost issues, Jimmie Johnson added in the podcast:

"Drivers always love more horsepower. Fans like it too. All of the cooling elements will need to be redesigned, which then would mean a new submission for all three OEMs and their bodies. That does not help the cost savings program that we're all working on."

The three OEMs in NASCAR - Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, must approve and submit unified body and component designs. However, as Chase Elliott recently pointed out, consensus among manufacturers could be difficult if everybody sticks to their strengths.

Redesigning cooling systems to accommodate more power would trigger numerous submissions and approvals, adding expense and complexity. Moreover, increasing horsepower also impacts aero balance, reliability and tire performance. More power generates more heat, demanding larger radiators and redesigned airflow routes. This would require teams to rework their setups entirely.

Jimmie Johnson with Rick Hendrick ahead of the Indianapolis 500. Source: Imagn

The gains in passing potential might be offset by rising maintenance costs and reduced engine life. While performance is important, NASCAR President Steve Phelps had previously emphasized that financial sustainability must remain a priority. Even if a horsepower increase improves the on-track product, it must not jeopardize parity and cost control.

