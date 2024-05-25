Joe Gibbs' grandson Ty Gibbs vows he's "definitely close" to first Cup win ahead of Coca-Cola 600

Ty Gibbs, the grandson of legendary NASCAR team owner Joe Gibbs, has shown progress in his sophomore NASCAR Cup Series season with Joe Gibbs Racing. Gibbs has been in contention for his inaugural Cup win this season.

Gibbs has been one of the most consistent and impressive drivers this season. He and his #54 JGR Toyota team have performed far better as compared to the rookie season in 2023.

Heading to Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Ty Gibbs has expressed his optimism about securing his first career Cup Series win. He has been filled with confidence and is hoping that his first Cup win is very close.

Speaking about he and his #54 team’s improvement from the last season, Gibbs said (via motorsports.com):

“I think it’s just about more experience. My team has more experience with this (new Toyota) and with me and how I like my car set-ups for this Next Gen car. I think they’ve done a great job and it’s slowly getting better,”

Gibbs continued:

“I think we definitely have been more in contention this year and then I feel like I’m definitely close to winning, for sure. That’s the biggest thing, is the experience.”

In his sophomore Cup season with JGR so far, the 21-year-old has managed to score four top-5s and seven top-10s, including the best finish of the P2, which came at Darlington Raceway.

Heading to Charlotte, Gibbs sits seventh in the Cup Series points table, 96 behind series leader Kyle Larson.

“I think maybe Ty is a little more relaxed” – Ty Gibbs’ crew chief

Chris Gayle, the crew chief of the #54 JGR team, said that Gibbs is feeling more relaxed and confident after having experienced one full-time Cup Series season with JGR.

In a recent interview, Gayle said (as reported by motorsports.com):

“I think maybe Ty is a little more relaxed just because he just knows the routine and has got a full year with us under his belt, so there’s a familiarity. There’s a little bit more confidence in knowing he can do it, and I think that builds on itself from this year, right?

Catch Ty Gibbs in action at Charlotte Motor Speedway for the second crown jewel race of the season on Sunday at 6 pm ET.