Joe Gibbs reveals the only way to convince Martin Truex Jr. to continue NASCAR racing in 2024

Martin Truex Jr., the driver of the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, dominated the final stage of Monday’s (May 1) rain-delayed NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover Motor Speedway to clinch his first win of the 2023 season. So, did this win make it worth it for him to continue racing next year in the series?

The 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion, who is currently on a year-to-year contract at Joe Gibbs Racing, decided in June last year to return for 2023 but has yet to announce whether he will return in 2024 or retire.

However, Joe Gibbs, the owner of Joe Gibbs Racing, has revealed his plans to keep their star driver in the team.

During a post-race interview at Dover Motor Speedway, Gibbs stated that winning races and competing for the championship could be a significant factor in convincing Martin Truex Jr. to remain in the 2024 season. He said:

“I think it’s huge and we are constantly talking to Martin about next year. We want him to stay with us as long as we can convince him to do that. I think the best way of doing that is winning races or have a chance to win a championship. I think that’s the best sales job we can do.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joe Gibbs says that winning races and competing for a championship is the best way to convince Martin Truex Jr. to race in 2024. Joe Gibbs says that winning races and competing for a championship is the best way to convince Martin Truex Jr. to race in 2024. https://t.co/zERkVCRCvh

The 42-year-old has earned 32 wins, 20 poles, 267 top-10 finishes in 621 Cup Series starts, including a 2017 championship.

Martin Truex Jr. ends 54-race winless streak at Dover Motor Speedway

Starting the race from 17th in the 36-car field after qualifying was canceled due to rain, Martin Truex Jr. worked his way forward driving the #19 Toyota. He finally took the lead for the first time with 69 laps remaining and held off the rest of the field to take the first checkered flag of the season.

Truex Jr. led the final 11 laps and 68 of the final 69 laps. The win ends his 54-race winless streak in the series that dates back to the 2021 season.

NASCAR @NASCAR THE DROUGHT IS OVER.



is headed back to Victory Lane after a 54-race winless streak.



#Wurth400 | @MonsterMile THE DROUGHT IS OVER. @MartinTruex_Jr is headed back to Victory Lane after a 54-race winless streak. 🏁 THE DROUGHT IS OVER.@MartinTruex_Jr is headed back to Victory Lane after a 54-race winless streak.#Wurth400 | @MonsterMile https://t.co/NEm4JKtx7A

The victory gave the Truex family two NASCAR wins in three days after his younger brother, Ryan Truex, secured his first Xfinity Series win on Saturday at the Monster Mile.

Speaking about his win, Truex Jr. said:

“It feels incredible. I feel like we’ve been close a bunch of times, that’s for sure. Felt today, with that caution, what’s going to happen here and then good call by (crew chief) James (Small) to take two (tires) and then I was able to get a pretty good restart”.

Martin Truex Jr. currently sits in fourth place in the championship standings with 330 points.

Poll : 0 votes