Joe Gibbs star represents NASCAR at WWE as Netflix’s Full Speed gets a shoutout

NASCAR took center stage in the wrestling world on RAW after WrestleMania earlier on April 21, as Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe made a surprise appearance on the show. Broadcast from Las Vegas, Briscoe's cameo was for the promotion of NASCAR’s Netflix docuseries Full Speed's second season.

2021 NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson was also spotted at Wrestlemania 41 with his wife Katelyn and son Owen. The Monday night episode marked another instance of NASCAR's crossover into mainstream entertainment. As the WWE Universe packed the arena post-WrestleMania, commentator and former NFL player Pat McAfee took a moment to highlight the presence of Briscoe in the audience.

McAfee also gave a shoutout to Full Speed: Season 2 and said (via X):

"How about Chase Briscoe? Full Speed. Streaming May seventh on Netflix. Documenting the life of some NASCAR drivers like Chase Briscoe who's rumming and racing on Netflix on May 7th."

The Joe Gibbs #19 driver Briscoe raised his hand in acknowledgment of the crowd, after the announcement. The Raw episode also saw Randy Orton interrupting John Cena’s promo, a night after the latter's record-breaking 17th WWE Championship win. Cena later reacted to the moment with a post on Instagram, creating even more buzz around the episode.

Yet for NASCAR fans, the bigger story remained Briscoe and Full Speed. The series, which debuted in 2024 with its first season chronicling the 2023 season, returns. The upcoming season will follow drivers through the 2024 playoffs, offering a fly-on-the-wall perspective into life on and off the track.

With Joey Logano clinching the title, and several key narratives unfolding through the playoffs, the second season promises an even deeper dive into the personalities of the Cup Series. The new season is set to premiere on May 7, and recently released a trailer that highlights several Cup drivers, creating an anticipation among fans.

Briscoe's wife Marissa gave birth to twins on October 8, 2024, was also featured in the trailer and will add another layer of depth to the series.

Joe Gibbs Racing's historic run continues as Cup returns from Easter break

Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin (left) and Christopher Bell (right) at NASCAR Awards 2023. Source: Imagn

Joe Gibbs Racing has been a force of nature in the early phase of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series. Through the first nine races, JGR has already flirted with a historic feat and NASCAR has named it the Biggest story line in its quarter season superlatives.

The Joe Gibbs-owned team almost won three races in a row with two different drivers, in a single season. JGR No. 20 Christopher Bell, has already pulled off a three-peat after winning at Atlanta, COTA, and Phoenix. JGR veteran Denny Hamlin, meanwhile, came within one spot of matching that streak. He found consecutive wins at Martinsville and Darlington, before Kyle Larson's win at Bristol halted the momentum.

As of now, the team is ranked second in the Owners' Championship standings 30 points behind Hendrick Motorsports with 316 points. Whereas, JGR drivers are ranked 2nd, 3rd, 13th, and 20th in the Cup Series standings. This sets up a promising mid-season ahead as the Cup returns from the Easter break for the upcoming race at Talladega.

