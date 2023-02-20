Joey Logano reveals his best-ever NASCAR race till date

The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano has revealed the best race he has ever driven in during his 15-year-long illustrious career.

Logano made his Cup debut in 2008. Since the 2013 season, he has been associated with Team Penske across the Cup Series, earning 27 of his 31 career victories. This includes some memorable wins like the 2015 Daytona 500, the 2016 NASCAR All-Star Race, and the 2021 Bristol Motor Speedway.

The #22 Ford driver revealed in a recent interview with The Athletic that last year’s NASCAR Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway was his best ever NASCAR race till date.

“I look at a few of them that went pretty well. Phoenix last year was a flawless weekend all the way through, racing for the championship with the pressure on us and all that. I’m pretty proud of our whole team on that one, because it’s not just the driver anymore. I can come up with races where I feel like I did a good job, but we didn’t get the finish we needed to. And as a leader of the team, it’s kind of hard to say you did your job good enough then, either.”

He continued:

“Like, maybe I drove the car fine, but that’s just one piece of my job. Now, at least the way I look at it, if we’re not successful as a team, I don’t think I did my job good enough anymore.”

Joey Logano clinched a dominating win in the 2022 season-finale race at Phoenix Raceway. He started from the pole, won Stage 1, and led a race-high 187 laps to secure his second-ever NASCAR Cup Series title. In a 312-mile race, he easily outlasted the other three title contenders.

Joey Logano shines in Bluegreen Vacation Duels at Daytona International Speedway

Team Penske driver Joey Logano won the Duel 1 in the Daytona qualifying race on Thursday, securing a second-row start for the Daytona 500. He led 25 of the 60 caution-free laps as his teammate Ryan Blaney led a race-best 30, finishing third behind Logano and Christopher Bell. The latter crossed the finish line just 0.018 seconds after Logano.

Catch Joey Logano in action at the Daytona International Speedway on February 19 when he will start from the third starting position on the 40-car field.

