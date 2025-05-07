Joey Logano reveals how he would’ve reacted to Austin Cindric bringing an Atlanta Braves hat to the team meeting 

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Dale Earnhardt Jr. invited three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano on the Dale Jr. Download podcast after the Texas Motor Speedway race. They touched upon Austin Cindric bringing the Atlanta Braves hat to the team meeting.

Logano and Cindric had a bit of a heated moment during the Talladega Superspeedway race. On the final lap of Stage 2, the Team Penske drivers were going neck and neck for the stage win, but Cindric decided to slow down and let the 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace pass, killing Logano's chances to secure the stage win.

Following the same, the #22 Ford Mustang Dark Horse driver lost his cool and blasted his teammate over the team radio, calling him "stupid." The incident caught MLB legend Chipper Jones' attention, and he called out Joey Logano for doing so. Later, Cindric revealed that he had a Braves hat in his truck, but he didn't wear it to the team meeting before the Texas race.

However, after winning his first race, the Team Penske ace and Chipper Jones seem to be on the same page, and Austin Cindric also wore the Braves hat during a team meeting. Reflecting on the same, Dale Earnhardt Jr. asked Logano about his views on the same.

"Austin did come in with that Braves hat on yesterday, and I thought, boy, if you did that last week, it wouldn't be that funny. But now it is," Logano replied [00:48].

Joey Logano won the Würth 400 presented by LIQUI MOLY at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. He ended the race 0.346 seconds ahead of Ross Chastain, earning 42 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Austin Cindric ended the race in P25 behind Carson Hocevar, earning 22 points.

“The sport changes so quickly”: NASCAR champion Joey Logano on securing his first win of the 2025 season after last race's DQ

Team Penske driver Joey Logano has struggled since the beginning of the 2025 season. He was disqualified from the Talladega Superspeedway race held on April 27, 2025, for missing a spoiler bolt. He was then awarded the last spot on the leaderboard, P38, despite initially finishing in P5.

Following a major setback at Talladega Superspeedway, Logano came back stronger than before and secured his first season win at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday. Reflecting on his win, the Team Penske driver stated:

“The sport changes so quickly. It’s crazy how you can just ride these roller coasters."

The defending champion, Joey Logano, ranks ninth on the Cup Series points table with 288 points. He secured one win, one top-five, and two top-10 finishes this season in 11 starts. Additionally, he led 291 laps in the 2025 season with an average finish of 18.

