"Live by the sword, die by the sword" - Joey Logano says 'it was all about clean air' after coming home a disheartening P24 at Ambetter 301

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano had a race to forget at last Sunday's Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The Team Penske driver came into the weekend with hopes of achieving good results after his prior retirement at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver could ultimately only manage to finish in P24 in the 301-lap-long race.

The #22 crew at Team Penske were seen taking bold decisions in the pit box as the team tried to maintain track position for their cars, however their anticipation of a yellow flag and none coming out meant Logano was vulnerable in the longer runs. The Middletown, Connecticut driver elaborated post-race and said:

“Yeah, live by the sword, die by the sword. We did it in the second stage to get track position and it worked. Then we did it again to get track position and the race ran long and it didn’t work. I thought we were pretty decent once we got up there and had a shot at taking the lead from Kurt [Busch]’’

Contact with the #9 NAPA Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 of Chase Elliott also meant that the suspension on Logano's car suffered damage and caused him to lose some pace. The 32-year-old certainly did not appreciate the Hendrick Motorsports driver's on-track etiquette, and said:

“Then the 9 missed the mark by a mile and knocked our toe our or camber or something in the left rear suspension. I don’t know why he had to do that, but I am pretty sure that was not a good move on his part. So, that is that.”

Joey Logano speaks on how 'dirty air' was a factor for the Next Gen cars during the Ambetter 301

Team Penske driver Joey Logano went ahead and made his thoughts clear on how he thought the Next Gen cars behaved on the New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the Ambetter 301 last Sunday.

Logano emphasized the importance of track position in the race and how clean air was necessary to overtake other cars, and said:

“Ha, yeah. It was all about clean air. For a couple of cars that were a little more stellar, they could maybe work their way through the field but even a couple of the best cars never got back there at the end. The 19 and the 4, they never got back. Track position was king.”

Catch Joey Logano this weekend at the M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far