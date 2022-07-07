"That was like a karma wreck" - Joey Logano gets dumped instead of being the usual dumper courtesy of Bubba Wallace Jr. at Road America

2018 NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of the most recognizable faces in the sport. Logano, who made his debut in one of the fastest stock cars on the planet in 2008 is the first driver born in 1990s to take part in a Cup Series race. Over the years, he has made a reputation for himself as the aggressor.

More often than not, the 32-year-old has been seen bumping other cars out of his way. The latest example of this aggressive driving style came not long ago, as Logano bumped Hendrick Motorsports' William Byron to win the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway earlier this year. USA Today Sports conducted a survey last year which crowned the Middletown, Connecticut driver as “most likely to bump you out of the way to win a race.”

Joey Logano, however, was somewhat on the receiving end last weekend in Road America. The Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey saw the #22 Pennzoil Ford Mustang driver attempt to overtake two cars on turn 5, when he drove in the corner too hard, and hit Bubba Wallace Jr., taking them both off track. The incident occurred in the second stage of the 250-mile-long race.

Bubba Wallace Jr. later caught up with Logano after gingerly making his way out of the gravel trap, only to find the #22 Ford spear off the track. Initial impressions were that Wallace Jr. retaliated against the earlier contact between the two drivers, but onboard cameras showed that the two cars did not make any contact.

Commentator Jeff Burton spoke about the incident in the booth and said:

“Never touched him, Joey might have thought he was going to touch him and he was trying to get away from him.”

Steve Letarte also added to the conversation and replied:

“That was like a karma wreck or something there.”

Watch the complete incident unfold below:

Contact or no contact, Joey Logano ultimately went off track and found himself bouncing over the grass while trying to rejoin the track safely.

Watch Joey Logano's 2018 Cup Series championship-winning car drive at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

Ford World Endurance Championship racer Billy Johnson recently drove Joey Logano's 2018 Cup Series championship-winning #22 Pennzoil Ford Fusion at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Goodwood Road&Racing @GoodwoodRRC Ford World Endurance Championship racer Billy Johnson was given a go in Joey Logano's #22 Pennzoil Ford Fusion at #FOS Ford World Endurance Championship racer Billy Johnson was given a go in Joey Logano's #22 Pennzoil Ford Fusion at #FOS https://t.co/FpFbr21ghW

The Team Penske driver drove the distinctive yellow and red liveried Ford to his biggest achievement in NASCAR.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far