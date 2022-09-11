Joey Logano is 'very grateful' to his Team Penske for this critical item

Joey Logano has found speaking about how the arrival of Next Gen cars has made the sport competitive and how the impact on the Next Gen car this season has been more intense from the previous year’s cars.

Apart from Logano, several other drivers have also spoken about the impact of the Next Gen cars. Kurt Busch, who has been out of action since the qualifying crash at Pocono Raceway, has not spoken about the details of the incident. But his absence due to concussion has spoken volumes and left safety as a hot topic.

During an appearance for the NASCAR Cup Series playoff media day last week, Joey Logano spoke about the Team Penske’s measures which they took to protect their drivers with regard to safety. He stated that things are in control at Team Penske because his team does a great job from a safety standpoint and they care about their drivers.

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Joey Logano said safety discussions have increased during Team Penske competition meetings as they contemplate any potential changes to things they can control inside the car as well as making suggestions to NASCAR: Joey Logano said safety discussions have increased during Team Penske competition meetings as they contemplate any potential changes to things they can control inside the car as well as making suggestions to NASCAR: https://t.co/Snv33nOiF0

Joey Logano said:

“There are some things we still control. I will say that Team Penske does an amazing job at the safety standpoint, the safety stuff, and they care about us. That goes from Roger to Tim to Mike and Travis, all the way down.”

He continued:

“And then what can we communicate to NASCAR as a group and say this is a weak point of the car, we need to work on this as a group. Team Penske, to me, has really been a leader in that and not been holding back safety updates because of costs. To me, I’m very grateful for that. Very grateful.”

Joey Logano’s odds of winning Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Team Penske driver Joey Logano is one of the 16 drivers locked into the playoffs to commence their second playoff race this weekend at Kansas Speedway. He has two victories, eight top-five finishes and currently stands at the top of the playoff standings with 2065 points.

Heading to Kansas Speedway, Joey Logano has the ninth-best odds to win the Hollywood Casino 400 at +2000 odds, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. If he wants to win his second Cup Series championship, he has to perform exceptionally well in every upcoming playoff race, and along with that, he has to keep an eye on stage points.

Catch #22 Ford driver at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022, where he will start on the first row after qualifying P2 in the qualifying race.

