Joey Logano will be looking to end his 34-race winless run at the upcoming Phoenix NASCAR race

Two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano is currently experiencing a 34-race winless streak as he heads to Phoenix Raceway this weekend.

According to a recent post on X (formerly Twitter) by Trey Ryan, Logano’s winless streak at 34 races is being overlooked. He wrote:

"I know a lot of the focus has been on Chase Elliott’s winless streak, but one that I think is being overlooked is Joey Logano

Joey’s winless streak is 34 races currently, just 3 races less than Elliott’s."

Eleven drivers have gone through winless streaks of 34 races or more. Among them, Joey Logano’s dry spell is quite significant, especially after a poor 2023 season that saw him be ousted in the first round of the playoffs.

The Team Penske driver had his last win at the Atlanta Motor Speedway in March 2023. Nevertheless, the Phoenix Raceway is known to Logano, as he has already grabbed a victory there in the 2022 season.

Despite his poor form of late, Logano looks promising, as he managed to get pole in two out of the three races of the season. In his 15th season in the premier division of NASCAR, Logano continues to be a contender, currently winning at least one race in 12 straight seasons.

Logano will race at the Shriners Children’s 500 in Phoenix on Sunday, Mar. 10, at 3:30 PM ET.

Fans react to Joey Logano's winless streak

NASCAR fans have flooded social media with their opinions on Joey Logano's ongoing dry spell, in which he has failed to record a victory for 34 consecutive races.

One fan, an avid supporter of Logano's No. 22 team, complained about Logano's inconsistency. They wrote:

"Us 22 fans have definitely noticed haha. The consistency hasn't been there for a while. I keep hoping "this week is the week". Said week comes and goes... same subpar results. Vegas was decent. First one in a minute. Last season was freaking brutal."

Another fan introduced a statistical background to Logano's career, writing:

"Logano is averaging 2.1 wins per season for his career(15 seasons) 2.8 per season at Penske(11 seasons) Logano is not a consistent winner. Half of his Penske wins happened from 2013 to 2016."

A few fans highlighted the approaching milestone of the 37th race since Logano's last win.

"I figured it was 37 and wondered why it wasn’t on the list but remembered Atlanta wasn’t the second race last year so he’s got a few weeks until it’s a calendar year," one fan wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from NASCAR fans:

