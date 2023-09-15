John Hunter Nemechek only has one aim in mind after securing Legacy Cup Series ride - “We want to make it to the final four”

John Hunter Nemechek's NASCAR journey is currently in a promising phase. As he gears up for Friday's Xfinity Series Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 26-year-old driver finds himself at the forefront of the Championship standings.

Holding a commanding 10-point lead over the regular season champion, Austin Hill, Nemechek's skill and consistency have propelled him to this impressive position.

What makes this achievement even more significant is the recent announcement that Nemechek has been selected to pilot the No. 42 NASCAR Cup car for the Legacy Motor Club team in the upcoming season.

This exciting development cements his status as a rising star in the sport, and it's evident that his potential has not gone unnoticed. According to Speedway Digest, John Hunter Nemechek said:

"With the way we’ve run this year and with the speed we’ve had, we want to make the final four and I feel we have a shot to do so. We just can’t beat ourselves to get there"

Nemechek's dedication and commitment to his racing career are evident in his packed schedule, as he discussed during Tuesday's NASCAR Playoff Media Day.

"Our focus isn't on whether we're considered the top choice to win the championship or not" says John Hunter Nemechek

As Nemechek continues to excel in the Xfinity Series and prepares for his Cup Series debut, the future looks incredibly bright for John Hunter Nemechek in the world of NASCAR.

John Hunter Nemechek further says:

"Once we signed with Legacy, it was full focus back for me on the Xfinity Series, Joe Gibbs Racing, and trying to win this 2023 Xfinity Series championship"

"To be honest, that’s just extra noise to us, We’re not focused on being the favorite to win the championship or not. We’re focused on running every race how we do.”

During his three Xfinity appearances at Bristol Motor Speedway, Nemechek has secured two impressive finishes within the top five. Nemechek's familiarity with the Bristol track dates back to his early years, having experienced it for the first time at the age of four.

There's an exciting prospect of NASCAR history in the making as John Hunter Nemechek approaches a significant milestone. His father, Joe Nemechek, achieved Xfinity Championship glory in 1992. If John Hunter clinches the title, it would mark a historic moment, making the Nemecheks the first-ever father-son duo to lay claim to the ultimate prize in the series.

This remarkable achievement would solidify their legacy in NASCAR and underline the family's deep-rooted connection with the sport.

Here are the Xfinity Series current points standings:

1. John H. Nemechek, 2049

2. Austin Hill, 2039

3. Justin Allgaier, 2026

4. Cole Custer, 2017

5. Sam Mayer, 2015

6. Chandler Smith, 2009

7. Josh Berry, 2009

8. Sheldon Creed, 2008

9. Sammy Smith, 2006

10. Jeb Burton, 2006