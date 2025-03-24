Jordan Fish turns heads in ribbed bandeau dress supporting fiance Denny Hamlin at Homestead-Miami

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin's fiancee, Jordan Fish, shared an image carousel of the couple on Instagram. They spent a day at the Homestead-Miami Speedway ahead of the race, and Fish donned a black dress.

Hamlin and Fish met almost two decades ago in 2007. Soon after meeting, the couple began dating and have been together since. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver proposed to Fish in January last year. Hamlin and Fish are the proud parents of Taylor and Molly. They also own two dogs, Milo and Lulu. Additionally, they are expecting their third child in June 2025.

In her latest post, Jordan Fish's first image features Denny Hamlin in his new racing jersey. Hamlin wore his new sponsor, the 'Progressive Insurance,' baby blue jersey. On the other hand, Fish donned a ribbed bandeau dress and supported her fiance while flaunting her baby bump. In one of the posts, the couple hugged each other, and Fish captioned the wholesome post:

"Miami 🌴💙"

Denny Hamlin qualified 23rd for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 with a lap time of 32.379 seconds and a top speed of 166.775 mph. Despite a slow start, he ended stage one in P11. Hamlin then leapfrogged 10 spots, clinching a P1 finish in stage two. In the final lap, he fell four spots and wrapped the 267-lap race in fifth place behind Chase Briscoe.

Ty Dillon's wife, Haley, invited NASCAR veteran driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, as her first guest on her podcast

Earlier this month, NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Dillon's wife, Haley Dillon, started her new podcast series, "Believe In The Good." She invited Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, as her first guest on the podcast.

Fish shared the clip of the podcast on her Instagram and captioned it:

"Thank you for having me as your first guest on your new podcast."

Jordan Fish opened up about her relationship dynamic, including the rough patch. Denny Hamlin and Fish broke up in 2021, but the couple got back together later that year and announced their engagement in January 2024.

"It's so hard because our relationship has so many seasons... when you're in a long-term relationship, it's not like butterflies and all that stuff... the whole time, you know, you have ebbs and flows of ups and downs. And we've had a lot of downs, but we've also had a lot of ups," Jordan Fish said on the podcast.

Hamlin moved up four spots and ranks eighth on the drivers' points table with 164 points. He secured two top-five and three top-10 finishes, followed by one stage win at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

