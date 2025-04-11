Josh Berry addresses the road ahead as a costly streak of bad luck stifled Ford Mustang’s full potential

After winning the Las Vegas Motor Speedway race, Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry has been struggling to utilize his #21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang Dark Horse to its full potential. Berry was recently featured in a media day ahead of the Bristol Motor Speedway event and set the tone for the race.

For the past two races at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway, the Cup Series driver struggled to finish among the top 20 drivers on the grid. During the Martinsville Speedway, Berry led 40 laps, but before he could maintain his lead and cross the finish line, he faced an electrical issue, knocking him out of the competition.

Then, during the Darlington Speedway, Josh Berry moved up multiple places, from 24th to fifth, only to get involved in a crash and end his day in P36. Now the team is headed to Bristol Motor Speedway, where the #21 driver qualified 2nd during the first race last year and finished in P12.

Reflecting on his previous performance, the Wood Brothers Racing driver stated:

"I'm definitely looking forward to getting to Bristol. It's its own beast and is unique in how it races compared to other short tracks. Last week didn't go the way we wanted, but this group always shows up ready to bounce back, and I feel good about where we are heading into the weekend. If we can qualify strong and stay clean on pit road, I know we're capable of putting together a solid day." (via SpeedwayDigest.com)

Practice session for the 266.5-mile, 500-lap race event at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, April 11, 2025, at 2 PM ET. Amazon Prime will broadcast the event, and FS1 will cover the main event, the Food City 500, on Sunday, April 13, 2025.

FatHead Racing owner speaks highly of Wood Brothers Racing driver Josh Berry

NASCAR Cup Series driver Josh Berry announced he will pilot FatHead Racing's #21 Ford in two Pro Late Model events in the CARS Tour 2025. Berry will appear in the series from the North Wilkesboro Speedway event on May 15, 2025, and the All-Star race on the same track on May 18, 2025.

Jamie Yelton, the owner of FatHead Racing, expressed his excitement over the Pennzoil 400 champion joining his team for the 2025 season. Yelton praised Berry for his work ethic and healthy attitude. He claimed the WBR driver Josh Berry was a worthy addition to his team, even if for two races only.

“Josh is the kind of racer who just gets it. He’s humble, he’s hardworking, and he brings so much knowledge and experience to the table. I’ve known him for a long time and have always had a lot of respect for how he carries himself, both on and off the track. We’re proud to have him in our car and part of the FatHead family, even if it’s just for a couple of events,” said Yelton (via Racing America).

Josh Berry ranks 20th in the Cup Series driver's points table with 154 points. He has secured one win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, two top-ten and two top-five finishes in eight starts this season so far. Additionally, he has led 116 laps and has an average start of 14.75 followed by an average finish of 22.25.

