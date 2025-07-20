Josh Berry's attempt to make amends for Sonoma wreck brushed off by Carson Hocevar

After a controversial on-track incident at Sonoma Raceway, Josh Berry sought to clear the air. But as NASCAR heads into Dover, it's clear that his olive branch may have landed on deaf ears.Berry's late-race misjudgment in the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford sent Carson Hocevar's No. 77 Chevrolet spinning off-course in the final laps of the Toyota/Save Mart 350. Berry, who was candid in the days following the race, took full responsibility for the contact.&quot;The 77 was a complete mistake on my part. I laid off at the bottom of (Turn) one, was trying to time it to where I could get up beside Carson and follow the 45 through, and just was too fast at the top of the hill. Got too far left, ran into Carson, knocked him off the track. So, unfortunate. Obviously, I hate it for those guys.&quot; Berry said during his pre-race press conference via Cup Scene. (3:45 onwards)Josh Berry tried to do the professional thing of owning the error and reaching out. He called Hocevar the following Monday and sent a text. He also contacted Hocevar's crew chief, Luke Lambert, to extend an apology.&quot;I tried calling Carson Monday and sent him a text. Never heard anything back. And I did talk to Luke [on] Monday morning to apologize to those guys. And yeah, it's just part of racing,&quot; he added.But for Carson Hocevar, the call didn't matter. His stance remains that drivers should race hard, live with the outcomes, and leave the apologies behind.&quot;I mean, it's just racing... It doesn't bother me. I don't really like the whole 'have to call' and apologize Monday... Even if you do it intentionally or not, you're never going to say that to the person… so it just becomes a pony show a little bit... I appreciate the apology or whatever, but I think we just go race, that's part of it,&quot; Hocevar told NASCAR.It's not the first time Hocevar has been at the center of on-track drama in 2025. Earlier this season, he tangled with Ryan Blaney and Ross Chastain at EchoPark Speedway and wrecked Ricky Stenhouse Jr. in Nashville and Mexico City. The Michigan native has made it clear that while fans and competitors may demand reconciliation, his focus is squarely on racing, not rapport.Josh Berry eventually finished 13th while Hocevar, after the spin, ended up 32nd. Both will be hoping to put the incident behind them at Dover.Josh Berry looks to channel Dover memories into Cup successJosh Berry before the 2024 Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Source: ImagnAs the Cup Series shifts from wine country to the Monster Mile, Josh Berry returns to a track that helped shape his professional rise. He made his Cup debut in 2021 at Dover Motor Speedway and has a win and two runner-up finishes with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series.Now, driving the iconic No. 21 for Wood Brothers Racing, Berry is hoping to revive some of that Dover magic. Speaking during his pre-race press conference this week, Berry reflected on how much the concrete mile means to him.&quot;This is a place that I've had a lot of fun coming to. Making my Cup debut — it's always really special. And then had really good results here in the Xfinity Series obviously getting that win and two second places with JRM. So this is a place I've always enjoyed coming to. Really love the racetrack and excited to be here this weekend. Hopefully, we can continue that on with the 21 car.&quot; (1:23 onwards)Josh Berry's debut Cup start in 2021 came as a substitute for Justin Haley at Spire Motorsports. He's since grown into a full-time Cup driver. And while the results have been steady, if unspectacular in 2025, there's a sense that Dover could be the weekend where it all comes together.Adding to the occasion, Berry's race at Dover will feature Advance Auto Parts. The company sponsored him during his 2020 NASCAR Weekly Series championship run as the primary partner on the No. 21 Ford Mustang Dark Horse.Josh Berry will roll off from 14th while Hocevar will have to fight from deep in the field, starting 33rd in Delaware.