Josh Berry’s proud wife drops a 3-word verdict on Wood Brothers driver’s stunning Las Vegas victory

No. 21 Ford driver for Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, beating Daniel Suarez in the final laps of the Pennzoil 400. He gave Wood Brothers its 101st win in his rookie season for the team, given that he moved from the now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing.

The 34-year-old speedster's wife Ginny, who often cheers for her husband on the racetrack, took to Instagram to celebrate her beau's triumph at Las Vegas. She posted a picture of them posing with the Pennzoil 400 trophy and holding up their index fingers to depict the number one. Her caption read:

"FIRST CUP WIN!!!!!"

The two began dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. They share two daughters, Mackenzie (born in January 2020) and Charlotte Blake (born in October 2024).

Before moving to Wood Brothers Racing, Josh Berry started his Cup Series journey as a fill-in for Spire Motorsports in 2021 followed by becoming a substitute for Hendrick Motorsports in 2023 and the Legacy Motor Club in the same year. In 2024, the Pennzoil 400 winner acquired a full-time position at Stewart-Haas Racing by replacing Kevin Harvick.

The No. 21 racer's triumph at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway wasn't an easy feat given he was compelled to visit the pit during Lap 172 due to a loose wheel post which he went to the pit on Lap 189. Other drivers were pitting during a caution at Lap 196, allowing Josh an entry into the top 10.

"I just can’t believe it": Josh Berry expresses his emotions after Pennzoil 400 triumph

Shortly after claiming his first Cup Series win, Josh Berry expressed his emotions crediting his team, Wood Brothers Racing, and crew chief for playing an important role in his victory. The racer said (via NASCAR):

“Oh, man, I don’t even know what to think. Just awesome. I love this track. Las Vegas has been so good to me. So many great moments here. Just struggled in the Next Gen car here. But (crew chief) Miles (Stanley) and this whole 21 team, everybody at Wood Brothers Racing, they gave me a great car today. Just battled and battled and battled. Man, it was our day. I just can’t believe it."

Despite struggling with other racers for a while, Berry exited the pit road following Daniel Suarez on Lap 249 after Noah Gragson destroyed his right front fender and experienced a flat tire enabling the field to reset. Commenting on his side-by-side competition with Suarez at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Berry mentioned (via NASCAR):

“Such a battle with Daniel there at the end, beating and banging on a mile-and-a-half — crazy! Whoever was going to get out front was probably going to win. We were able to get in front.”

Talking to Fox Sports after the race, Suarez expressed discontent on not being able to finish first at the Pennzoil 400 stating (via NBC Sports):

“We did everything right, you know? The team did an amazing job on the strategy, pit stops. We did everything right. Our car was fast. We just struggled a little bit in the short run."

While Josh Berry's win at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is a first for the Wood Brothers racer, it ended Christopher Bell's quest to win a fourth race after his three-win streak in the 2025 season.

