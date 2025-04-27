Julia Piquet gives her approval to husband Daniel Suarez's Talladega paint scheme with quirky message 

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez's wife, Julia Piquet, shared her husband's paint scheme for the Jack Links 500 at Talladega Superspeedway and called it her ideal pick if she were to be reincarnated. The No.99 driver is set to race the 188-lap event with a Wendy's inspired livery featuring their signature red and white colours.

The new livery promotes fast food chain Wendys' recently launched Frosty Swirls on April 15, 2025. The dessert combines the traditional Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty base with any one of their three indulgent sauces. As such, the No.99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is painted with a vibrant mix of colours along with a Frosty logo on the door.

In an Instagram story, Piquet shared a short clip of the paint scheme and expressed her excitement with a quirky caption:

"If I were reincarnated as a paint scheme, this would be it🌈"

Daniel Suarez's wife Julia Piquet shares his latest paint scheme on Instagram. Source: @Instagram/juliapiquet

Earlier in the week, Daniel Suarez's team shared an Instagram post highlighting the paint scheme. The caption read:

"Now all we want is @wendys Frosty Swirls. Thanks, Daniel."

Suarez has qualified 24th for Sunday's race. The Mexican driver is yet to secure a top-five placing at Talladega. His best result at the 2.66-mile track came from an eighth place finish in 2022.

Daniel Suarez's wife celebrates his paint scheme for his hometown race

Julia Piquet, Daniel Suarez's wife, recently shared an Instagram story honouring his paint scheme for NASCAR's Cup Series race at Autodromo Hermanez Rodriguez circuit in Mexico. As the Series' only Mexican driver, the event marks Suarez's debut on his home turf.

Reflecting upon the same, Piquet shared an Instagram story offering an inside look at Suarez's photoshoot with the livery. Her caption read:

"So proud of you @daniel_suarezg"

Julia Piquet's Instagram story on Daniel Suarez's paint scheme for Mexico race - Source: @juliapiquet on IG

During an interview with Motorsport.com, Daniel Suarez opened up about his connection with the home track, stating,

"Honestly, I feel like I'm in a very privileged position...there are many places like California, Phoenix, Miami, Texas, that make me feel at home. I see Mexican flags everywhere. However, it's not my home."

"My home is here (in Mexico), and for the first time in (modern) NASCAR history, we are going to have a points race outside of the United States, and it's going to be in my home. So it is very, very special. I am very happy and excited. And it's going to be a weekend that I will remember for the rest of my life," he added.

Suarez and Piquet began dating in 2019 after getting introduced via mutual friends. Three years later, he popped the question during a romantic getaway in Europe and the couple got married on July 30, 2024 in Piquet's hometown of Brasilia, Brazil.

