“Just wasn't meant to be”: Tyler Reddick shares a heartfelt message after NASCAR’s In-season challenge near miss

Tyler Reddick came up short in the final round of NASCAR's inaugural In-Season Challenge. He fell to Ty Gibbs in a tense semi-final showdown at Dover Motor Speedway, despite starting ahead in the final stretch and showing strong pace throughout the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400.Reddick entered the penultimate round as the No. 23 seed after an underwhelming seeding campaign that saw a best finish of 13th at Michigan. But he rebounded with three straight top-six finishes to open the knockout rounds, eliminating Kyle Larson and Carson Hocevar en route to the quarterfinals.At Dover, the 23XI Racing driver faced off against Ty Gibbs (No. 6 seed). Reddick ran inside the top five during the early stints of the afternoon, even winning the battle off pit road during a critical red-flag restart with nine laps to go. But in a cruel twist of fate, that restart proved decisive in Gibbs' favor.Tyler Reddick (45) and Ryan Blaney (12) during the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Source: GettyRestarting 9th to Gibbs' 12th, Reddick was pinned to the inside behind a faltering Austin Dillon, while Gibbs found clean air on the high side and overtook him by the backstretch. A spin from Christopher Bell brought out a caution, setting up a two-lap overtime finish. Gibbs restarted 7th on the inside with Reddick's No. 45 Toyota 8th on the outside, and again the inside lane proved costly, as Gibbs surged to 5th.Another stoppage later, Gibbs held his place from fifth, while Reddick finished 12th. After the race, Reddick shared a carousel of pictures from Dover and wrote on X:&quot;So close to making the final round, but just wasn’t meant to be. Appreciate everyone's effort and everything that has gone into making this in-season challenge happen.&quot;Gibbs now advances to face Ty Dillon in the Indianapolis finale. And for Tyler Reddick, Brickyard has been a venue that has long felt like unfinished business.&quot;We're just not our normal selves&quot;: Tyler Reddick aims for redemption at Indianapolis after In-Season heartbreakTyler Reddick before the NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. Source: GettyDespite the result at Dover, Tyler Reddick’s 2025 Cup season has been steady. With five races to go in the regular season, he sits comfortably above the playoff cutline at +156 points and holds eight top-ten finishes. With 12 different winners thus far, only four postseason spots remain. And barring a chaotic stretch of four new winners, Reddick is all but locked in.The bigger concern for the No. 45 team is recapturing momentum heading into the business end of the year. Reddick hasn't led a lap in six of the past seven races, and while his speed has kept him in contention, the finishes haven’t materialized into wins. Indianapolis, however, offers a much-needed shot at revival.The 29-year-old has a strong record at Brickyard 400, placing eighth in 2020 with RCR and finishing second last year, with 23XI Racing. But when asked about his Indy prospects, Reddick cut a more somber tone.&quot;Hard to say. We've just been struggling a bit. We're just not our normal selves. So, hard to say, honestly,&quot; he told Frontstretch.23XI Racing, co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin, remains involved in a legal fight with NASCAR over an antitrust lawsuit. The team has lost its guaranteed grid spots, and Reddick's contract reportedly includes an exit clause.For now, the team remains intact, but the off-track uncertainty looms as Tyler Reddick prepares for the In-Season Challenge finale in a spectator role.