Just a week after undergoing collarbone surgery, Connor Zilisch set to race at Daytona this week with Dale Jr.'s JRM

Connor Zilisch is all set to race in the NASCAR Xfinity Series action at Daytona this week, only a fewdays after his collarbone surgery. This 19-year-old driver, who races for Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s JR Motorsports, broke his collarbone by slipping and falling off his car as he was celebrating a recent win at Watkins Glen on August 9. He had surgery on August 12 to fix the break with metal plates and screws to help him heal faster.

Ad

Earlier on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Trackhouse Racing boss Justin Marks said that Connor Zilisch's run in the next Xfinity race, Wawa 250, at Daytona might be a "game-time call." Marks talked about the hard mix of Zilisch ready and able to race, but the need to put his well-being first. He also said they can't push Zilisch too soon, mainly at a tough track like Daytona, where a crash could make things worse.

Ad

Trending

However, it seems that the JRM driver has recovered enough to race on Friday, August 22. NASCAR reporter John Newby shared the news on X:

John Newby @JohnNewby_ According to a release from @JRMotorsports, Connor Zilisch will be back in the No. 88 this weekend at Daytona. He underwent surgery on his broken collarbone just over a week ago.

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series features three remaining races before playoffs, including the upcoming race on August 22 at Daytona. Connor Zilisch has emereged as a top driver in the 2025 season with six wins and is leading the standings ahead of his return.

He has won at Circuit of the Americas, Pocono Raceway, Sonoma Raceway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and Watkins Glen International. Zilisch is good at road races but has also done well on oval tracks, placing second at both Charlotte and Nashville. His wins have set him up for the playoffs, where he will look to fight for his maiden Xfinity Series title.

Ad

Connor Zilisch’s dad offered five autographed Xfinity win hats from Watkins Glen to support the foundation

Connor Zilisch's father, Jim Zilisch, has been actively supporting the Austin Hatcher Foundation, a non-profit organization that once backed Connor's efforts in the NASCAR Truck Series. The foundation was founded by Dr. James and his wife Amy Jo Osborn after the tragic loss of their son, Austin Hatcher Osborn, to a rare and aggressive form of brain and spinal tumors. The foundation supports children diagnosed with similar conditions as well as their families, providing comprehensive care and assistance.

Ad

To raise funds for the foundation, Jim Zilisch offered five autographed Xfinity win hats from Watkins Glen to the first five donors who contributed $100 or more, encouraging fans to support this cause. He shared on X:

"The Austin Hatcher Foundation sponsored Connor last yr. in 3 truck races. "Hatch" would have turned 19 this year just like Connor had he not been stricken with a rare form of pediatric cancer. To raise some $ for AHF, I've got 5 autographed Xfinity win hats from WGI."

Ad

"To get one, simply be one of the first 5 to donate $100 or more to AHF on their website (https://hatcherfoundation.org) and I'll ship when confirmed with AHF. Post here if you donate so we can track how many are taken. Donations are tax deductible. Thanks for supporting!" He added.

Even after the limited number of hats was claimed, Connor Zilisch's father encouraged continued donations to help the foundation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Shukla Born and raised in Pune, India, where a strong emphasis on education instilled in me a lifelong love of learning. My academic journey led me to Amity University in Noida, where I earned my Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication. This foundation in communication arts ignited a passion for storytelling and a keen understanding of audience engagement.



The allure of cinematic storytelling further captivated me, prompting me to pursue a Master's degree in Filmmaking from the prestigious University of Glasgow. This enriching experience honed my critical thinking and analytical skills, enabling me to dissect narratives, understand the nuances of performance, and craft compelling narratives of my own. During my time in Glasgow, I honed my writing skills as a contributor to the university newsletter, covering a diverse range of topics from local sporting events to film screenings and reviews. This experience cultivated my ability to research, analyze, and articulate my thoughts in a clear and engaging manner.



My interests extend beyond the world of film, encompassing a diverse spectrum of sporting passions. From the exhilarating world of Formula 1 to the thrilling spectacle of NASCAR, I find myself captivated by the raw power, strategic brilliance, and human drama that unfold on the racetrack. My passion for sports, coupled with my deep understanding of storytelling, provides a unique perspective that I aim to bring to my writing about NASCAR.



I am eager to share my insights and passion for this exhilarating sport with a wider audience. My background in film, coupled with my experience as a writer and my deep-seated love for competition, equips me to craft compelling narratives that capture the essence of NASCAR – the speed, the strategy, the human element, and the sheer thrill of the race. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.