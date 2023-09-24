Justin Allgaier wins NASCAR Xfinity Series pole at Texas, continues hot streak since last weekend’s win

Justin Allgaier secured the top position in the qualifying round for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. This marks his 10th career pole position, his fourth of the season, and his first at the Texas track.

Following his recent triumph at Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, the No. 7 Chevrolet driver for JR Motorsports secured the pole position, continuing his vein of good form for the upcoming Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Justin Allgaier clinched the pole with a lap time of 29.188 seconds, reaching a remarkable speed of 185.008 mph (making him the only driver to surpass the 185 mph mark), narrowly edging out Trevor Bayne from Joe Gibbs Racing by a mere 0.014 seconds.

Expand Tweet

Justin Allgaier's performance reflects a captivating narrative of a driver in top form, riding the wave of momentum generated by his previous win.

As he gears up to lead the field at Texas, fans can expect an electrifying race, with Justin Allgaier aiming to convert this pole position into another victory.

His remarkable hot streak serves as a testament to his dedication, skills, and the winning spirit that defines NASCAR racing.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying Results and Playoff Standings at Texas Motor Speedway

Trevor Bayne, the sole Toyota driver in the top 10, will start alongside Justin Allgaier after qualifying with a time of 29.202 seconds and a speed of 184.919 mph.

In the third position, we have Cole Custer, the fastest Ford qualifier, with Josh Berry right beside him in fourth. Austin Hill completes the top five.

It's worth noting that some of the playoff drivers fell short of the top 10, including John Hunter Nemechek in the 11th position, Daniel Hemric in the 13th, Sammy Smith in the 15th place, Sheldon Creed in 24th place, and Jeb Burton holds the 28th position in the standings, just to provide some context on their rankings.

Layne Riggs faced a setback in practice, spinning and hitting the inside wall while exiting turn 2, and as a result, he will start his series debut in the 38th position.

Lastly, JD Motorsports’ Garrett Smithley and Our Motorsports’ Blaine Perkins, who qualified 36th and 37th, were unable to secure spots in the race due to their low owners' points.

Daniel Dye, behind the wheel of the No. 44 car for Alpha Prime Racing, successfully earned a spot in the lineup for his inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series race. He will commence the race from the 26th position, sharing the row with Dawson Cram, who once again secured a place in the field for CHK Racing.

As we head into the race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth, Texas, it's important to note that Allgaier is the sole driver who has already secured a spot in the Round of 8. Nemechek currently holds the second position in the standings, comfortably sitting 65 points above the cutoff line. Custer follows in third place, with a solid 39-point buffer above the last available transfer position.