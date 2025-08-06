Kaden Honeycutt lands 2-team NASCAR deal just days after parting ways with Niece Motorsports

Kaden Honeycutt has found a way to make the playoffs after he departed Niece Motorsports. The 22-year-old announced a one-off start with Young Motorsports for Watkins Glen, followed by a stint with Halmar Freisen Racing for the remainder of the season.On Monday, August 4, Honeycutt and NM shared news of their split after the former signed with another Truck Series team and OEM for 2026. NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass reported that TRICON Garage will be his possible landing spot next year.However, with two races left in the regular season, Honeycutt's playoff hopes were in limbo, but it looks like the Texas native has found a solution. Pockrass shared Honeycutt's statement on the same, which read:&quot;Texas proud! Thankful to Tyler and Randy Young for letting me wheel the No. 02 at Watkins Glen this weekend. Keeping the championship dream alive before hopping in the No. 52 to finish the year. I look forward to making Stewart and Jessica proud and chasing wins and a championship.&quot;Halmar Freisen's seat opened up after their sole driver, Stewart Freisen, suffered severe injuries that ruled him out of a drive. Meanwhile, Young Motorsports has run a rotation of drivers thus far, with Nathan Byrd being their regular part-timer.Kaden Honeycutt ranks tenth in the playoff bubble with 73 points ahead of the cutline. The upcoming Watkins Glen race is scheduled for Friday, August 8, at 5 p.m. ET.Niece Motorsports GM reveals reason for Kaden Honeycutt's releaseThe General Manager of Niece Motorsports, Cody Efaw, explained the reasoning behind Kaden Honeycutt's departure in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR radio. He discussed how Honeycutt's switch to another OEM would jeopardize the integrity of their Chevrolet program, including vital engineering intel.&quot;We went to him with an offer to extend his racing opportunities or career here at Niece Motorsports for several years to come. He informed us that he appreciated it and we meant a lot to him, but he was going to go a different route in the future, with a different OEM. My job is to make sure all our partners are taken care of. One of our large partners is Chevrolet, and they've been great partners for 10 years with us,&quot; he said.While his rationale is understandable, there haven't been many instances that back up his decision. A recent example is Tyler Reddick, who finished out his year with Richard Childress Racing's No.8 Chevy before moving to 23XL Racing's No.45 Toyota in 2023.Kaden Honeycutt is sixth in the drivers' standings with a pair of top-5s and nine top-10s. His best result this season was a third at Charlotte Motor Speedway, a feat he was able to repeat at Pocono Raceway.