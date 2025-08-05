Potential landing spot for Kaden Honeycutt after sudden Niece Motorsports split

Kaden Honeycutt has parted ways with Niece Motorsports two races shy of the playoffs. While his plans for Watkins Glen remain uncertain, NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass has named TRICON Garage as a potential landing spot for him in 2026.

On Monday, August 4, Niece Motorsports released a statement on Honeycutt's departure after 29 starts under their banner. The decision appears to stem from the 22-year-old signing with a different Truck Series team and OEM for next season.

Pockrass took to X and shared his predictions for Honeycutt's ride in 2026, writing,

"Niece announces it has released Kaden Honeycutt b/c he's signed with different team/manufacturer for 2026. Connor Zilisch in No. 45 truck at The Glen, Bayley Currey rest of 2025 ... I'd expect Honeycutt to find ride(s) to get thru playoffs; Tricon/Toyota most likely in 2026."

Trending

TRICON Garage currently fields four full-time rides and a fifth team shared by a rotation of drivers. Moreover, the team currently tops the standings with their rookie prodigy, Corey Heim.

16 races into the season, Kaden Honeycutt has scored two top-5s and nine top-10s, placing him at an impressive sixth in the standings with 520 points. Nonetheless, the Texas native needs to find a seat quickly if he wants to contend in the playoffs, for missing out on a regular season race will deem him ineligible by NASCAR regulations.

Honeycutt is yet to record a start at Watkins Glen International. Notably, Halmar Friesen Racing is currently without a driver due to Stewart Frisen's injury, making it a viable option for Honeycutt if he looks to keep his playoff hopes alive.

Kaden Honeycutt issues statement on Niece Motorsport departure

Despite the abrupt exit, Kaden Honeycutt remained appreciative of his time with Niece Motorsport. In a statement released after his exit announcement, Honeycutt made it clear he has no intention of backing away from a championship fight this year.

"I would like to thank Niece Motorsports, specifically Al Niece, Cody Efaw and Phil Gould , as well as Josh Morris with DQ and Jason Wilson with Precision Vehicle Logistics, for the opportunity to drive the No. 45 Chevrolet in 2025. My plan is to continue to contend for race wins and position myself to make the playoffs this season. I look forward to sharing my plans for the remainder of 2025 and beyond in the near future," he said via X.

Kaden Honeycutt's official statement on Niece Motorsports exit. Source: @X/KadenWHoneycutt

Kaden Honeycutt began the season with a DNF at Daytona but bounced back to a top-10 result at Atlanta. Compared to his NM teammate Matt Mills, who's currently 19th in points with a single top-10, Honeycutt is clearly the strongest driver in the three-car outfit. Part-timer Bayley Currey has shown flashes of speed, but has largely remained out of contention.

About the author Vignesh Kanna Vignesh is part of Sportskeeda's motorsports division and covers both NASCAR and Formula 1. As a motorsports enthusiast coming from a Mass Communication and Journalism background, he's found that the best way to immerse himself in the sport is by writing about it. Vignesh likes to root for underdogs, whether they be drivers like Nico Hulkenberg or teams like Williams. When he's not writing, he enjoys playing Badminton and unwinding with stand-up specials. Know More

