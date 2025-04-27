Katherine Legge stays positive amid Talladega heartbreak: "Unfortunately, it was not to be"

Katherine Legge opened up on social media about her Ag-Pro 300 showing in Talladega, on Saturday (26 April). Making her second Xfinity start of the season, the British racer impressed fans and peers alike. While her race ended early after a late-race incident with Aric Almirola, she remained hopeful for the next race.

The Talladega outing marked a significant milestone in Legge's NASCAR journey. The IndyCar veteran maneuvered through the field after qualifying 27th and made history by leading on Lap 75. Legge became only the fourth woman to lead a NASCAR national series race and the first in over a decade to do so.

Unfortunately, her run was cut short after she got involved in a multi-car wreck with less than 13 laps to go. Following the race, Legge shared her thoughts on Instagram, posting images from her day at Talladega. She wrote:

"Can honestly say I thoroughly enjoyed my first time (doing more than four laps) Speedway racing here @talladega. The boys and girls at @jarnascar gave me a SUPER FAST @teamchevy @xfinityracing car and we were following the plan headed into the last 20 laps of the race. Unfortunately, it was not to be but I gained lots of valuable experience and can’t wait for next weekend 🤩. Huge shout out to @elfcosmetics @sherfickcompanies and @droplightofficial for going into battle with me. We will get stronger 💪"

Katherine Legge has signed a five-race deal with Jordan Anderson Racing's No. 32 Chevrolet entry in the Xfinity Series this year. With Rockingham and Talladega now behind her, she looks forward to competing at Texas Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and Nashville Superspeedway later this summer.

Through her message, Legge also highlighted the vital role of her sponsors Elf Cosmetics, Sherfick Companies, and Droplight, who have stood by her racing program.

Katherine Legge (32) goes into turn three at Talladega Superspeedway. Source: Imagn

Legge's brief lead at Talladega echoed the achievements of legends like Shawna Robinson, Patty Moise, and Danica Patrick, reminding many of the rare instances when women have led in NASCAR.

How did Katherine Legge's Xfinity race at Talladega unfold?

Katherine Legge's Ag-Pro 300 started strongly as she stayed patient in the draft-heavy pack. For most of the early stages, she positioned herself around the top 20, staying out of trouble. She steadily worked her way forward and capitalized on opportunities as chaos unfolded around her.

Reflecting on her race, Legge said to NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass:

"Honestly, I was having so much fun. It was awesome. The car was awesome. Jordan Anderson team did a phenomenal job giving me a great car. I just kind of was hanging out for the first two thirds of the race, and then we got a little bit more racy, and I could run up there pretty easy... One of these days, we're gonna get them."

Unfortunately, her promising run came to an abrupt end just past Lap 100 when Aric Almirola made a sudden move in the outside lane, causing contact that set off a chain reaction.

Almirola, meanwhile, denied any blame toward Legge and admitted that the Joe Gibbs Racing spotter's call and his sudden movement caused the crash. Legge collected Jeffrey Earnhardt and Brandon Jones as she spun into the wall.

Katherine Legge will return to action next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway for the Andy's Frozen Custard 300 on May 3 at 2 PM EST.

