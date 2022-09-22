"Keep the train rolling this weekend" - Chris Buescher excited to return home to NASCAR Texas race this weekend

Bass Pro Shops Night Race winner Chris Buescher will return to his native state this weekend and looks excited to perform well in front of his home crowd at the 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Heading into Texas, Buescher stated that he is excited to get back to his home state, see friends and family, and give another solid performance at this week’s race as well. He went on to say that he put together a solid plan at the All-Star Race earlier this season where he finished P8 and is aiming to finish better this time at the 1.5-mile-long track.

Buescher said:

“We’ve had a great week celebrating and taking in everything associated with the Bristol win, but I’m just as excited to get back to my home state of Texas and see friends and family, and give our Fastenal Mustang another good run this weekend. We put together a solid plan for the All-Star Race this spring and had good success, so our goal is to capitalize on that even more and keep the train rolling this weekend.”

Christopher Buescher @Chris_Buescher New sticker on the 17 🤠 New sticker on the 17 🤠 https://t.co/RhbQwHn7E9

Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is set to roll out this weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway, and Chris Buescher will be on track to represent Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing in his #17 Fastenal Ford Mustang.

Christopher Buescher @Chris_Buescher Last night still feels surreal. So proud of all my guys who work their tails off to make this team better. And huge thanks to @FastenalCompany for sticking with us all these years, finally got y’all a Cup win! Last night still feels surreal. So proud of all my guys who work their tails off to make this team better. And huge thanks to @FastenalCompany for sticking with us all these years, finally got y’all a Cup win! https://t.co/9tzeqTjNtR

Last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, he drove his #17 car to the victory lane for the first time this season and snapped a five-year-long winless streak for the company. He will look to continue the same winning momentum in the upcoming races.

Chris Buescher’s track record at Texas Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher will return to the track this weekend, where he is yet to improve on his performances. He has made 13 appearances in the Cup Series at Texas Motor Speedway, having an average finish of 22.8, and had the best finish of 15th in 2018.

His average qualifying effort was 24.3 with the best start of 10th place last fall. He also made five Xfinity Series starts at the 1.5-mile-long track with a best finish of ninth in 2015. It will be interesting to see how he fares this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The 29-years-old driver experienced rough times this season before winning last week’s race. He has recorded inconsistent performances for the better part of the regular season with zero wins and has managed to claim eight top 10 finishes. As a result, the #17 Ford driver failed to make his place on the 16-drivers playoff grid.

Catch Chris Buescher at the Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25, 2022.

