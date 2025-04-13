Kelley Earnhardt beams with pride as son Wyatt Miller takes victory at US 24 Speedway

Kelley Earnhardt Miller's son and Dale Earnhardt's grandson, Wyatt Miller's rapid rise in grassroots motorsports continued this weekend. The 13-year-old clinched a commanding victory in the Outlaw Non-Wing Micros division at US 24 Speedway on Saturday. The win came in front of his proud mother, who shared a celebratory photo from Victory Lane.

Miller, who had already earned back-to-back wins in the Limited Late Model division at Hickory Motor Speedway in March and early April, added another feather to his cap with a dirt track win in Indiana. Miller took the checkered flag in the HART Series Checkers 2025 season opener, which marked his third victory in just three weeks.

Kelley Earnhardt took to Instagram to post a picture of Wyatt in Victory Lane flanked by her husband L. Miller. The image highlighted not just the family’s pride but also the growing stature of Wyatt Miller in American short-track racing.

Kelley Earnhardt in Victory Lane with husband L. W. Miller and son Wyatt Miller after his US 24 Speedway triumph. (Image via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram)

Kelley Earnhardt's daughters Karsyn and Kennedy also joined their brother to participate in select Outlaw events for JR Motorsports this weekend. She has been a constant aid to Miller’s ongoing development, and many fans are beginning to follow his journey with growing interest.

This weekend’s win was another milestone on a path that, so far, is looking increasingly promising. Kelley Earnhardt’s Instagram story was emblematic of the Earnhardt legacy moving forward with a new generation.

Kelley Earnhardt's son Wyatt Miller wins in the National Open Wheel 600 Series

Kelley Earnhardt's son was driving the No. 73 Royal Chassis entry, primarily sponsored by Bass Pro Shops and Tracker Boats. He prevailed in a 25-lap A Feature after qualifying second. The event, sanctioned by the NOW600 National Championship, brought together 41 total entries across three divisions: Non-Wing Outlaw Micros (18), Restricted Micros (13) and Junior Sprints (10).

Miller competed in the Non-Wing Outlaw class across two nights of racing. On Friday (April 11), he placed 10th in the A Feature 1 race, while his teammate Cullen Hutchison secured victory in the same division.

Undeterred, Wyatt returned stronger on Saturday, grabbing the top spot in a tightly contested field of 20. With three DNFs, Miller completed the race in 19:44.664s, beating Kole Kirkman to the finish.

This latest result shows the young driver’s adaptability. From asphalt late models to micro sprints on dirt, Wyatt Miller is beginning to carve his name in multiple disciplines, which reflects the racing pedigree of the Earnhardt family. His win at US 24 was not only about speed but also composure and maintaining rhythm across 25 laps under pressure.

