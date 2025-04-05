Kelley Earnhardt has shared a clip featuring her brother Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s collaboration with Hard Rock Cafe, adding a playful caption to promote the campaign. The partnership is set to launch alongside the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 6.

On April 2, Hard Rock International announced Dale Earnhardt Jr. as their brand embassador, bringing an exclusive menu on NASCAR race days. Based on his favorite dishes, the menu features buffalo chicken wings and a cocktail inspired by his racing number, The Ol' 8.

In an Instagram story, Kelley shared a clip of Dale Jr. unveiling the menu, adding the caption:

"Yummy! Go get em while you can"

Kelly Earnhardt's story about Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Hard Rock collab. Source : @Instagram/kelleyearnhardtmiller

Kelley has managed her Hall of Fame brother's career since 2001. She stepped in as his Co-owner and general manager for JR Motorsports, steering the team to over 100 victories in the Cup and Xfinity Series. Moreover, in 2022, she was named Chief Executive Officer of all Dale Jr. companies, including JRM, Dirty Mo Media and their brand marketing business, DEJ Management.

Beyond her executive roles, Kelley also serves on the board of directors for the Dale Jr. Foundation. Her efforts have helped raise over $8.1 million, supporting more than 75 different charities helping underprivileged youth.

When Kelley Earnhardt reflected on her public role in NASCAR

Kelley Earnhardt, co-owner of JR Motorsports and a prominent figure in NASCAR, once opened up about her role in the public eye. She also touched upon the expectations of her leadership role, shedding light on the stereotypes that accompany it.

In an interview with Fox in 2010, Kelley Earnhardt discussed her views on her public persona, stating :

"We've been in front of the camera and the TV with our dad, being involved. I've not chosen to be out front. As a team owner, I think that's part of my role for the series. ... I enjoy it," she said.

She further spoke about her perception as a team owner, highlighting people's expectations of her.

"We're both very really normal people, and I think it's just as intimidating for people to work with us as it is for us to work with people, honestly. ... People don't know what to expect until they meet you, and they have this stereotype of what you may be. I hear people all the time say I'm just really normal," she added.

Kelley Earnhardt has led her team to four Xfinity Series Championships, most recently clinching the title in 2024. This season, her team has shown strong form with back-to-back wins at Las Vegas and Homestead-Miami, followed by a third-place finish at Martinsville. Moreover, JRM made their Cup Series debut at Daytona this year, with Justin Allgaier behind the wheel, scoring a top-ten finish at ninth.

