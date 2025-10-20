Kelley Earnhardt reacts to High Limit co-owner Brad Sweet’s emotional retirement from full-time racing 

Kelley Earnhardt Miller recently congratulated Brad Sweet on a 'great career' following his retirement from full-time racing. The JR Motorsports CEO and co-owner reacted to the Kubota High Limit Racing co-owner's emotional announcement video on social media.

Sweet shared an emotional speech at the recent awards banquet for the sprint car series on Sunday, October 19. The veteran sprint car racer said he will step away from full-time driving and confirmed that he will still stay involved in the sport in other capacities.

Earnhardt Miller reshared the video of Sweet's speech at the High Limit awards banquet and wrote:

"Congrats on a great career [Brad Sweet]."

Sweet earned six consecutive national championships between 2019 and 2024. He won the 2018 Knoxville Nationals and had a dominant title run in the 2024 High Limit series. The 39-year-old also collected five World of Outlaws championships.

Kelley Earnhardt's story on October 20. Image source: Screenshot via @kelleyearnhardtmiller on Instagram.

Sweet made his debut wth Kasey Kahne Racing in the late 2000s and competed in the USAC National Midget Series and World of Outlaws series. He also joined JR Motorsports as a development driver in the NASCAR Nationwide (Xfinity) Series in 2013 and made 17 starts with four top-10 finishes.

"This isn't goodbye to racing" - Brad Sweet to remain involved in High Limit and sprint car racing

Brad Sweet had a breakout season in 2019 with 16 wins and a World of Outlaws title.

This year, Sweet contested his final full campaign and closed the season second in the High Limit driver standings. He scored four wins and was just 49 points behind the 2025 champion Rico Abreu.

"Racing has been my whole life. Walking away from full-time driving is not easy, but I know this, I gave it everything I had, every lap, every season, every championship. This isn't goodbye to racing, it is just the end of being behind the wheel full time. I will still be around supporting this sport that we all love and giving back as much as I can to the next generation," Brad Sweet said at the end of his speech.

Sweet co-owns High Limit with former NASCAR champion and his brother-in-law, Kyle Larson. The two started the sprint car racing series in 2022, and its first 12-race season of 2023 ended with Larson winning the championship.

Brad Sweet did not provide details about a part-time schedule or whether he will race for Kasey Kahne Racing next year. His long run with former NASCAR driver Kahne's outfit began in 2008. Currently, there are also no updates regarding a replacement driver for Sweet for the 2026 season.

