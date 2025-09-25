Kenny Wallace argues drivers won't push as hard without the current NASCAR playoff format

The long-running debate around the NASCAR playoff format has reached another flashpoint. Fans want the return of the full 36-race points system, while drivers lean toward a balanced championship battle, and TV executives push for drama that sells. Into this mix, former driver and analyst Kenny Wallace has added his voice, warning that going back to the old way will not solve the larger issues.NASCAR replaced the Chase format in 2014 with a three-round elimination system that cuts the playoff field from 16 to 12, then to eight, before ending with a four-driver finale. Stage racing was added in 2017, adding points at breaks during a race to keep the competition high throughout. Supporters argue this raises the stakes in every stage, not just in the final laps.Critics, though, say the one-race finale rewards the wrong kind of champion and leaves season-long performance unrewarded. Wallace believes fans should be careful what they wish for. He pointed out that NASCAR could bring back the 'Mark Martin rule,' - a full-season championship - but that wouldn’t change how the racing looks on track.Speaking on the NASCAR playoff format, he said (via Coffee with Kenny):&quot;Be careful what you ask for. So I'm going to challenge all of you right now. You're saying, I don't watch NASCAR because I don't like the point system. That's one of the things you say, besides, I don't watch NASCAR because I don't like the car... okay it’s 2026 right now. It’s next year. 'All right, I’m going to watch the races because the points have changed. Man, look at the cars. Oh, wow. Man, the points have changed.' What the fu*k does the points have to do with the racing on the racetrack? (4:07 onwards)He continued:&quot;Right now, they’re racing harder because it’s broke up in sections. You got the first stage. You race hard. You win. You get 10 bonus points. Second gets nine... You can win more points in stages than you can simply racing for your end points… Right now, the drivers are running hard in stages so they can get those points.&quot;Wallace’s point is that without stage racing and the current NASCAR playoff format structure, drivers would be less aggressive.The NASCAR playoff format meeting at the Chicago Street Course. Source: GettyNASCAR’s playoff committee recently wrapped up its last internal meeting on possible changes. Any move for 2026 will now go to the board of directors for final approval, with Jim France, Lesa France Kennedy, Gary Crotty, Steve Phelps, and Mike Helton all involved in the decision. No announcement is expected until after the 2025 championship is decided at Phoenix in November.Kenny Wallace worries a switch back could backfire. He said:&quot;So now instead of racing hard, they’re going to go, hell, I’m just going to take it easier. We got a 500 mile race. If they get rid of the stages like you want them to, it’s just going to become a fu*kfest. They’re just going to be running around in circles because it’s a 500 mile race.&quot; (7:14 onwards)The wider backdrop is that NASCAR’s Next Gen car has brought the field closer but also made passing more difficult. Stage breaks repeatedly reset the field, creating drama that feels forced to some. Ratings, however, have not responded the way NASCAR hoped. Viewership is down year-over-year, and only the Bristol playoff race cracked 80% approval in Jeff Gluck’s weekly “Was It A Good Race?” poll.Denny Hamlin weighs in on the NASCAR playoff format debate(L-R) 2024 Championship 4 drivers before the finale in the current NASCAR playoff format. Source: GettyWhen NASCAR managing director of communications Mike Forde confirmed that leadership will take over the NASCAR playoff format talks from here, the focus shifted to how drivers see the issue.Denny Hamlin said on his podcast that while there were plenty of arguments for a full-season championship, he does not expect it to happen.&quot;I just would not get your hopes up on a 36 race (NASCAR playoff format)… I mean there was a lot of arguments for it. A lot, a lot of arguments for it and I understand and it definitely would crown the most deserving champion. However, we would be one of the only sports without a playoff... My just hope is that it does get simplified,&quot; he said in Actions Detrimental (50:57 onwards).Hamlin has long argued for a NASCAR playoff format closer to the Chase era, rewarding wins and stage points, but not decided in a one-off finale. He knows the pain of coming close without a title, sharing the record with Mark Martin for most career wins without a championship.Brad Keselowski, the 2012 champion, has a different issue with the system. He believes the current NASCAR playoff format shifts too much toward entertainment. Both veterans highlight the core of the league's struggle to balance sporting legitimacy with the showbiz element that drives TV numbers.