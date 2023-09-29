Kenny Wallace recalls NASCAR icon Dale Earnhardt's "bad a**" victory from 18th position at Talladega in 2000

Former NASCAR driver Kelly Wallace revisited Dale Earnhardt's 70th and final race win at Talladega in 2000 and termed it as "bada**".

Earnhardt is considered as one of the greatest drivers in motorsports history as he won the Premier Series seven times and made No. 3 iconic with his performances on the track.

One such performance happened in Talladega in 2000, where "The Intimidator" started from the 18th position and went up against the likes of Kenny Wallace, Joe Nemechek, and others.

He expertly and rapidly moved up the grid and battled for the lead alongside Mike Skinner on the penultimate lap of the race.

As he made his move and took the lead, the audience exploded in disbelief and celebrated Dale Earnhardt's final race win in the series. On his X (formerly Twitter) account, Kenny Wallace reposted the final laps of the race and wrote:

"SOOOO BAD A**. It’s the 250 THOUSAND people in the stands SCREAMING that does it for me."

Dale Earnhardt Jr. sheds light on his NASCAR future

Dale Earnhardt's son, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has continued to race in the series in his 40s and has no plans of giving up racing soon. Speaking with Sportsnaut, he said:

"I could see myself running that car long into my 50s if I wanted to because I wouldn’t care as much about how competitive I am."

"But here, this is the second highest level of NASCAR and I only want to race here if I think I can do it well and wouldn’t do it unless I felt like I belonged there. I like running one here and one there, but certainly not until I’m 60 years old. I still feel young," the American added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also spoke about the sport losing interest in the eyes of young fans, saying:

"For me, I’ll say this, as a fan, I am not entertained by this sport unless I really invest in the storylines. I used to struggle with that. I used to not really deal with storylines or not care about them. I just want to see an awesome race."

"I just want to see a race, get up and go, ‘Heck yeah. I wanna go next week. I can’t wait to come back next year.’ It was very singular. But now it’s like there are all these stories that are compelling to me that I used to not really get into, used to not care much about," he added.

It will be fascinating to see if drivers concur with the 48-year-old's opinion.