Kenny Wallace says NASCAR's 'demise was greatly exaggerated' as wave of good news hits the sport

As NASCAR’s 2025 season nears its conclusion, the paddock has been met with a rare burst of optimism. From Legacy Motor Club expanding its Cup Series presence to Kaulig Racing joining forces with Ram for a Truck Series program, the past few weeks have painted a much brighter picture for the sport’s long-term health.

Veteran driver and analyst Kenny Wallace summed it up as NASCAR’s so-called decline might just have been overstated. Speaking about the recent developments, he said (in Coffee with Kenny):

“Breaking news in the garage area and it’s finally really good stuff... we have another cup team that is getting a charter. I’m pretty sure it’s Legacy Motorsports (Motor Club). We were at Charlotte for the Roval, and I think it was Erik Jones that maybe told us that. So as they would say, the demise of NASCAR is greatly exaggerated... We have another team coming in, looks like full time. So that means what, 37 full-time cars. So NASCAR is doing something right because everybody keeps signing up.” (0:37 onwards)

Wallace was referring to Legacy Motor Club’s upcoming expansion - a third Cup Series entry expected to hit the grid by 2027. With NASCAR’s 36 existing charters tied to guaranteed revenue from TV deals, the addition of a 37th entry signals renewed confidence in the sport’s economic model. Meanwhile, Rick Ware Racing will retain its No. 51 chartered entry through at least 2026, maintaining a steady grid presence.

Wallace continued, expressing his excitement at the direction the industry seems to be heading, as that optimism doesn’t stop at the Cup level. The return of Ram, one of NASCAR’s most recognizable manufacturers, adds further momentum. After more than a decade away, Stellantis, Ram’s parent company, hired Kaulig Racing to lead its 2026 Truck Series comeback with a five-truck program.

Kaulig Racing owner Matt Kaulig (R) and president Chris Rice with the #10 Kaulig Racing Ram truck. Source: Getty

The team’s first confirmed driver is ARCA Menards Series champion Brenden “Butterbean” Queen, who joins as Kaulig’s first full-time Truck entry. Wallace celebrated the news, saying:

“If that’s not enough, we just see that Stellantis hired Kaulig to be the new Truck Series team... So now their car count’s getting bigger, just not in the Cup Series, but the Truck Series and guess who’s going to drive the first Dodge truck for Kaulig? The perfect driver. Old Butterbean. Man, he has earned it, huh?” (1:58 onwards)

Kaulig’s partnership with Ram, unveiled at the Daytona Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram dealership, marks one of the biggest manufacturer returns in recent years. The program also hints at Stellantis’ broader ambitions of re-establishing Dodge’s presence in NASCAR’s upper tiers. For Queen, the announcement caps off a breakout season that included eight wins in ARCA and two top-10 runs in his brief Xfinity Series debut.

Wallace also added that the positive news has come at just the right time, with fans turning out in droves for the playoffs’ most unpredictable stop - Talladega Superspeedway.

Kenny Wallace believes NBC’s return can help NASCAR regain lost ground

The TV production truck during the 2000 Daytona 500. Source: Getty

Despite the good news on the competition and business fronts, NASCAR continues to face a serious ratings decline. Over the past seven playoff races - from Darlington to Las Vegas - not a single event has surpassed the two-million viewer mark. That represents one of the lowest postseason averages since the introduction of the playoff format in 2004.

Last year’s equivalent stretch on NBC and USA Network averaged around 2.1 million viewers. By comparison, this year’s races have dipped to an average of 1.7 million, with the Las Vegas Round of 8 opener failing to hit even that benchmark. Prime Video’s summer slate outperformed USA, signaling a potential generational shift but also highlighting NASCAR’s shrinking mainstream visibility.

Out of the Cup Series’ 39 events, only nine are broadcast on free-to-air networks, five on FOX early in the season and four on NBC at the end. The rest airs on cable or streaming platforms, reducing reach at a time when F1’s U.S. audience continues to grow.

Kenny Wallace, however, believes the final stretch on NBC can spark a rebound.

“All three of the remaining NASCAR races, the Cup races, are on free TV - NBC... Man, I’ll tell you what, we’re going to see the ratings soar now. I’m guessing, over 2 million. We’re getting 1.7 all the time. That’s just nothing. 1.7 just seems like it’s that every weekend. So the last three remaining Cup races on NBC, and that’s exciting,” he said (4:26 onwards).

With Talladega, Martinsville, and Phoenix set to air on NBC, Wallace’s prediction will soon be put to the test. Even if the numbers rebound slightly, the season overall will still reflect NASCAR’s ongoing struggle to reconnect with casual audiences.

As the sport continues to evolve under a new $7.7 billion media rights deal through 2031, the next few months may determine how strong that resurgence truly is.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

