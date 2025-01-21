Kenny Wallace shares plan to visit F1 sensation Lewis Hamilton’s 'new home' after Rome holidays

Kenny Wallace has shared an update from his trip to Europe. After spending time in Rome, Wallace plans to visit Ferrari in Modena where F1 ace Lewis Hamilton recently held his first day as part of the team.

Wallace is a professional stock car racing driver who had over 900 starts in NASCAR. Although having retired in 2015, he continues to cover the sport through shows such as the Herm & Schrader podcast with Ken Schrader.

In an X post, Kenny Wallace shared some moments spent in Rome, Italy.

"My day in pictures😁 Heading to bed. It is midnight here in ROME Italy," Wallace wrote.

He added he would visit Ferrari in Modena by train on Tuesday, January 21.

"Tomorrow (Tuesday) we head to Modena by train to visit @Ferrari 🏁."

The week marks a significant milestone for Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton formally joins the team. The Brit will drive for the Scuderia Ferrari F1 team following a 12-year run with Mercedes where he won six of his seven world championships. His other championship title, which was also his first, was secured with McLaren in 2008.

Meanwhile, Ferrari won the world championship for the last time in 2007 with Kimi Raikkonen. The Finnish racing driver made two starts in the NASCAR Cup Series with Trackhouse Racing (2022 Go Bowling at the Glen and 2023 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix).

Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Fiorano Circuit for his first day as a Ferrari driver - Source: Getty

Hopefully, Kenny Wallace will have a fun visit at Ferrari amid the NASCAR off-season. He also plans to take a trip to Germany's Autobahn where the highway has no speed limit in some sections.

Kenny Wallace revealed the "biggest reason" for his Rome visit

Kenny Wallace recently revealed why he took a plane to Rome, Italy. The 61-year-old former NASCAR driver took to X and said he came to Rome to visit St. Peter's Square where he was in awe of the massive structures.

"You have not come to Rome unless you came right here, St. Peter's Square... Isn't this unbelievable? They build everything big here, man. I mean massive," he said.

"Hey pope, what are you doing buddy? I'm going to see him real quick," Wallace added.

Wallace flew to Italy on a first-class flight, which he found ridiculously expensive. He wrote on X that his brother Rusty was right about the prices of first-class seats, saying:

"Almost that time 😁 Headed to Rome Italy. Brother, Rusty is right. Only cost 700% more to go first class😂😂."

As Kenny Wallace enjoys time abroad, NASCAR prepares to return to action. The league will hold a pre-season race at the Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina on February 2 where teams can optimize their car setups.

The 2025 season will officially commence in the Daytona 500 on February 16. Several open car drivers will join this year's season opener, including Martin Truex Jr. and four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves.

Wallace's older brother, Mike, was initially approved to participate in the "Great American Race" but was later denied due to the lack of recent racing activities.

